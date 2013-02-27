Song Of The Day: Sam Amidon’s ‘My Old Friend’

02.27.13 5 years ago

Congratulations to wordsmith, songwriter and damned fine live performer Sam Amidon, who has signed to Nonesuch records. The label will be releasing “Bright Sunny South” on May 14.

The set was produced by Amidon, Doveman (aka Thomas Bartlett) and industry mainstay Jerry Boys, and features Amidon on guitar, fiddle, banjo and piano for his folk- and American roots-based tunes. Bartlett, Shahzad Ismaily, Chris Vatalaro and jazz trumpeter Kenny Wheeler also perform.

Check out the first song to arrive from “South,” “My Old Friend,” and just let instrumental arrival after verse one just lift this one up.

Around The Web

TAGSnonesuchsam amidonsong of the day

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP