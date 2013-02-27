Song Of The Day: Sam Amidon’s ‘My Old Friend’

Congratulations to wordsmith, songwriter and damned fine live performer Sam Amidon, who has signed to Nonesuch records. The label will be releasing “Bright Sunny South” on May 14.

The set was produced by Amidon, Doveman (aka Thomas Bartlett) and industry mainstay Jerry Boys, and features Amidon on guitar, fiddle, banjo and piano for his folk- and American roots-based tunes. Bartlett, Shahzad Ismaily, Chris Vatalaro and jazz trumpeter Kenny Wheeler also perform.

Check out the first song to arrive from “South,” “My Old Friend,” and just let instrumental arrival after verse one just lift this one up.