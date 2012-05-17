Song Of The Day: Sparta’s ‘Chemical Feel,’ first new music in six years

Sparta are working on a follow-up to 2006’s “Threes,” and new track “Chemical Feel” is the first evidence of production.

The sonic space-bound track is tough, and impeccably recorded, with crisp guitar lines funneled through pirstine pedals. Jim Ward sounds uuungggh, in the good way.

Tony Hajjar and frontman Jim Ward have been busy with a few dates back with reunited At The Drive-In, but hopefully not too busy. Because this sounds good, six years is too long.

Sparta have a few tour dates lined up, with more info at their website.