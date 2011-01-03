Song Of The Day: The xx’s singer helps out on CREEP’s ‘Days’

The xx are still up in the air as to whether or not they’ll make a sophomore set — the follow-up to their award-winning self-titled set — but at least singer Remy Madley-Croft is staying a little busy.

She is the vocalist featured on track “Days” by CREEP, an electronic duo whose promo photo wants you to defintely, definitely know they’re from Brooklyn. DJ Lauren Flax combines with Lauren Dillard to make something, well, creepy, a sort of wincing, wintry saddy that I’ll like well through February.

Azari & III don’t do anything to brighten it up in the remix, but throw a chilly house beat behind for six minutes of shoegaze sighing.

Info on a full-length album from CREEP is pending, but the remixed single — which is up for free on RCRD LBL — will be accompanied, too, by a remix from Deadboy. It’s out via Young Turks on Jan. 25. Keep your eyes peeled, too, for a collaboration with Nina Sky on CREEP’s next single, “You,” at a later day.