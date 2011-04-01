Song Of The Day: Theophilus London’s ‘Why Even Try’ music video

04.01.11 7 years ago

Theophilus London hasn’t full entered the national consciousness yet, but according to the music video to his “Why Even Try,” he’s already annoyingly famous.

The rapper and beatmaker is featured in the clip doing stuff famous people do, like ducking the paparazzi on TMZ (er, TL-TV) and spending endless hours in the studio taking promo shots.

I’m not 100% sold on his rhymes yet, but good trumps mildly good with that stone-cold ’80s lounge beat, with help from what sounds like Lauper-nouveau. So who’s that girl? None other than Sara Quin from Tegan and Sara.

And to put this puppy down, I was simply fawning over London’s money-dripping SXSW performance.

This single’s the follow-up to “Flying Overseas,” featuring Solange Knowles. Both songs are featured on “Lovers Holiday,” an EP released over Valentine’s Day (barf). It dropped in anticipation of an impending full-length arrival, due this summer from Warner Bros.

Around The Web

TAGSsong of the dayTheophilus Londonwhy even try

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP