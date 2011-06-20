Song Of The Day: Wild Flag preview ‘Romance’ ahead of debut album

06.20.11 7 years ago

Wild Flag delighted me during the Merge showcase at SXSW earlier this year, and I have a feeling they’ll delight you, too, with “Romance.”

The rock track is culled from the band’s forthcoming self-titled debut, due Sept. 12. But these women are no strangers to the indie-rock world.

The group is comprised of Carrie Brownstein, Mary Timony, Rebecca Cole and Janet Weiss; the first and last of those were one-third of now-defunct Sleater-Kinney. Mary Timony, of course, helped head up Helium. Cole was in The Minders. They initially came together for music to Sundance pick “!Women Art Revolution” and continued to write, for this album.

[Jump…]

Wild Flag kicks off its tour in four days (June 24), dates below. They will open for Sonic Youth at the Williamsburg Waterfront here in Brooklyn on Aug. 12.

Wild Flag – Romance by MergeRecords

Here are Wild Flag’s tour dates:

June 24 Calgary, AL Sled Island
June 25 Calgary, AL Sled Island
July 22 Chicago, IL Subterranean
July 23 Chicago, IL Wicker Park Festival
Aug 12 Brooklyn, NY Williamsburg Waterfront w/ Sonic Youth
Oct 3 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theatre
Oct 4 Omaha, NE Waiting Room
Oct 5 Kansas City, MO Record Bar
Oct 7 Champaign, IL High Dive
Oct 9 Chicago, IL Empty Bottle
Oct 10 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop
Oct 11 Toronto, ON Lee’s Palace
Oct 14 Boston, MA Paradise
Oct 15 Brooklyn, NY Bell House
Oct 16 Hoboken, NJ Maxwell’s
Oct 18 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom
Oct 19 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
Oct 20 Washington, DC Black Cat
Oct 21 Carrboro, NC Cat”s Cradle
Oct 22 Athens, GA 40 Watt
Oct 24 Birmingham, AL Bottletree
Oct 26 New Orleans, LA One Eyed Jacks
Oct 29 Austin, TX Emo”s
Oct 31 Tempe, AZ Rhythm Room
Nov 1 San Diego, CA Casbah
Nov 2 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour
Nov 3 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour
Nov 4 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
Nov 5 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
Nov 7 Arcata, CA Humboldt State
Nov 9 Portland, OR Doug Fir
Nov 10 Portland, OR Doug Fir
Nov 11 Seattle, WA Neumo”s
Nov 12 Vancouver, BC Biltmore Cabaret

Around The Web

TAGSRomancesleater-kinneysong of the daywild flag

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP