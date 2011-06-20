Song Of The Day: Wild Flag preview ‘Romance’ ahead of debut album

Wild Flag delighted me during the Merge showcase at SXSW earlier this year, and I have a feeling they’ll delight you, too, with “Romance.”

The rock track is culled from the band’s forthcoming self-titled debut, due Sept. 12. But these women are no strangers to the indie-rock world.

The group is comprised of Carrie Brownstein, Mary Timony, Rebecca Cole and Janet Weiss; the first and last of those were one-third of now-defunct Sleater-Kinney. Mary Timony, of course, helped head up Helium. Cole was in The Minders. They initially came together for music to Sundance pick “!Women Art Revolution” and continued to write, for this album.

Wild Flag kicks off its tour in four days (June 24), dates below. They will open for Sonic Youth at the Williamsburg Waterfront here in Brooklyn on Aug. 12.

Wild Flag – Romance by MergeRecords

Here are Wild Flag’s tour dates:

June 24 Calgary, AL Sled Island

June 25 Calgary, AL Sled Island

July 22 Chicago, IL Subterranean

July 23 Chicago, IL Wicker Park Festival

Aug 12 Brooklyn, NY Williamsburg Waterfront w/ Sonic Youth

Oct 3 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theatre

Oct 4 Omaha, NE Waiting Room

Oct 5 Kansas City, MO Record Bar

Oct 7 Champaign, IL High Dive

Oct 9 Chicago, IL Empty Bottle

Oct 10 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

Oct 11 Toronto, ON Lee’s Palace

Oct 14 Boston, MA Paradise

Oct 15 Brooklyn, NY Bell House

Oct 16 Hoboken, NJ Maxwell’s

Oct 18 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom

Oct 19 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

Oct 20 Washington, DC Black Cat

Oct 21 Carrboro, NC Cat”s Cradle

Oct 22 Athens, GA 40 Watt

Oct 24 Birmingham, AL Bottletree

Oct 26 New Orleans, LA One Eyed Jacks

Oct 29 Austin, TX Emo”s

Oct 31 Tempe, AZ Rhythm Room

Nov 1 San Diego, CA Casbah

Nov 2 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour

Nov 3 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour

Nov 4 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

Nov 5 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

Nov 7 Arcata, CA Humboldt State

Nov 9 Portland, OR Doug Fir

Nov 10 Portland, OR Doug Fir

Nov 11 Seattle, WA Neumo”s

Nov 12 Vancouver, BC Biltmore Cabaret