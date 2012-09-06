Not a Typo: ‘Sons of Anarchy’ creator sells a comedy pilot FX

When you think of Kurt Sutter, you probably think of a gritty motorcycle drama, a gritty police drama and calling reporters by a colorful assortment of obscenities on Twitter. Now, FX is hoping that you’ll associate “hilarious half-hour comedy” with Sutter.

FX announced on Thursday (September 6) that the network has signed a deal with Sutter to write a half-hour comedy pilot titled “Diva. Clown. Killer.”

Actually, that doesn’t sound so unlikely for Sutter.

“I look at ‘SOA’ as being an intense drama, where the murder and mayhem are made palatable by absurd, dark humor,” blurbs Sutter. “This half-hour will be an absurd, dark comedy, where the story is fueled by murder and mayhem.”

Described as a dark, absurd comedy, “Diva. Clown. Killer.” will focus on a “has-been rock diva, her dysfunctional son who makes his living as kid’s party clown, and of course, an assassin.”

Of course.

[You may want to stop reading this story right here.]

FX’s press release says that Sutter will executive produce along with Katey Sagal and Belle Zwerdling. The announcement also says that the pilot could be “potentially a starring vehicle for Sagal depending on her availability with ‘Sons of Anarchy.'”

Note that we know absolutely nothing about what’s happening with Gemma on the upcoming season of “Sons of Anarchy,” so FX hasn’t necessarily spoiled anything. “SoA” is only 13 episodes per season and there would be nothing stopping Sagal from doing a comedy on the side.

This is the first script Sutter has developed under the Fox 21 development deal he signed in February. If “Diva. Clown. Killer.” goes to series, the “Shield” veteran would recruit a writer/executive producer to serve as showrunner.