12.05.14 3 years ago

“Sons of Anarchy” creator sorry his leaked book spoils the series finale
Kurt Sutter”s “Sons of Anarchy: The Official Collector's Edition” was supposed to hit shelves next Wednesday, the day after the finale. But some copies have already been made available to fans, prompting Sutter to say: “This, my friends is a storyteller's worst nightmare.” Sutter is taking full responsibility. “It was my idea for the book, so ultimately, I am to blame,” he says, adding that he hopes nobody who”s read the book spoils the finale for others.

Joan Rivers receives a posthumous Grammy nomination
The late comedienne is up for best spoken word album for her memoir “Diary of a Mad Diva.” PLUS: Louis CK, Patton Oswalt, Sarah Silverman and Jim Gaffigan are also up for Grammys.

CBS sets premiere dates for Vince Gilligan”s “Battle Creek” and “CSI: Cyber”
“Battle Creek” will air on Sundays at 10 starting March 1, in the post-“Good Wife” timeslot. “CSI: Cyber” will bump “Stalker” and air on Wednesdays at 10, beginning March 4.

Kristen Bell will be pregnant on “House of Lies,” too
Who will be Jeannie”s baby daddy when “House of Lies” returns for Season 4?

