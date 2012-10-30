‘Sons of Anarchy’ recap: ‘Ablation’ better be the start of something new

Jax vs. Clay. Tara vs. Gemma. Gemma vs. Clay. Jax vs. Gemma.
The repetitive nature of the conflicts on “Sons of Anarchy,” and the way they always seem to resolve themselves through time or plot contrivances, have led to a frustrating state of inertia. It feels like the more these characters argue, the less there actually is at stake. Nothing ever really changes.
But what if something actually does change? Maybe, after last season’s cop out finale, Clay actually could die. Or SAMCRO could splinter. Or Jax could, finally, leave. We know that “Sons” has at least two seasons left in Kurt Sutter’s master plan, but we don’t know what those seasons will look like. And right now, halfway through Season 5, it’s a tantalizing prospect to imagine.
I say this because the events of tonight’s episode will either mean a whole lot, or very little, depending on where the show goes from here. I’m trying to be optimistic because I liked the way the fallout from Gemma’s accident last week played out. We learned very quickly that Abel didn’t die, but needed to spend some time in the hospital. And instead of Jax and Tara immediately discovering that Gemma wasn’t sober behind the wheel, Clay invented a story about her getting run off the road to protect her.
Clay, of course, was trying to pin the accident on Pope. But that wasn’t much of a plan. The heat was inevitably going to come back around on him, and it did when Jax, Chibs and Bobby caught up with Frankie Diamonds holding a gun on Lyla at Nero’s place. Frankie confirmed for Jax that Clay was behind the home invasions, and Jax assumed that meant Clay sent someone after Gemma and the boys as well. (And why not, after everything Clay’s done in the past?)
It’s actually Nero who reveals the truth about the car accident after Gemma had confided in him earlier. Nero’s pretty much the lone voice of reason on the show at this point, telling Jax: “You gotta accelerate the end game, get away from this shit that’s killing you.” And countering the Gemma information with a few levelheaded questions: “What you gonna do Prez? You gonna beat the shit out of your mom? Ain’t that been done enough by your family?”
But Jax isn’t thinking of anything that extreme anyway. He’s got an alternate plan. Whether it’s better or worse depends on how you look at it. He wants Gemma to go back to Clay, earn his trust, become his old lady again, and pump him for information that Jax can use against him. It’s exactly the kind of thing that could completely break an increasingly fragile Gemma, or even backfire on Jax in ways he isn’t anticipating.
I’m just hoping it leads to something different and more complex than putting us right back where we were in the middle of Season 4: Gemma still with Clay and Jax still battling Clay for control of SAMCRO. We’ve been there, done that. It’s time to change the game and raise the stakes, for real.
Odds and ends:
– Did Juice pick the wrong guy to confide in or what? Now Roosevelt is trying to make a deal with Jax: turn over Frankie (and anyone else responsible for Rita’s murder) and Roosevelt will give Jax the name of “the rat at your table” (Juice). Roosevelt demanding Frankie is just a minor irritation at this point, but now Jax knows there’s another member of SAMCRO who isn’t being straight with him.
– Unser had one of the lines of the night with his reaction to doing an identity check on a severed hand: “Next time, a few fingerprints on a glass would suffice.”
– Jax had another while looking at Abel in the hospital: “Like this kid hasn’t been through enough shit?” We know the feeling.
Hahahaha. Cop out finale? Someone fire this asshole, seeing as he doesn’t know shit about story writing.
Are you Kurt Sutter? Last year’s finale was about as big of a cop out as you’ll ever see on TV.
Agreed… it was total shite on a cracker, and everyone knew it. They needed 1 more episode to fulfill the season… so they hodgepodged together this massive pile of fail they called a season finale… no action, no drama, no point.
I’ve been watching SOA from the beginning, still watching it now, still a fan of it…but last season’s finale WAS a cop-out. At the very least, it shouldn’t have been inflated time-wise.
Hey, this was a seriously good recap. I agree with your take, SOA needs to hitch up its pants and push some plot forward.
I certainly did see the relationship to Hamlet in this episode. Hamlet also needed proof positive before he would act, and as stupid as that seems for Jax, it is definitely the same plan. And we feel as frustrated with Jax as we do with Hamlet.
Also, some Godfather vibes too. Michael demanded Carlo confess, even though they “knew” he set up Sonny. He had Carlo say who turned him, even though it didn’t matter (they were both dead), just so he could hear from the horse’s mouth that they were about to kill the right man.
I think there was some of that in Godfather 2 as well, with his giving Hyman Roth so much rope to hang himself that Frank Pentangelli became collateral damage.
Wow, what an episode! Felt like three ep’s worth of story crammed into one. I agree that from here things could get verrrry interesting or just bog down in a rehash of the old storylines. But this was such a wild ride of plot changes and twists and turns, that I have hope that Kurt will take us in another unexpected direction.
Jax has really devolved into the callous killer. If he can get free of the club, can he shed that part of his psyche?
I was overjoyed to see bitch Gemma knocked down, both literally and figuratively. Still don’t see what Nero sees in that bag of middle-aged bones, however. And now she’s gone cold turkey with no shakes or anything? She wasn’t just overdoing the weed, but the alcohol also, which one can’t just stop from the levels she’s been taking in without side effects.
What do you mean she can’t go cold turkey? SHE WAS KNITTING WHILE WEARING GLASSES!!! Addicted people don’t knit.
Funny enough, there was something about that scene that rang pretty true. Gemma (who is my least favorite character on the show by a long shot) trying to fool herself into thinking she’s clean and okay by modifying her behavior in the immediate aftermath of almost killing her grandson(s) was affecting, as it shows there’s a big part of her who thinks she’s past her issues with substances. The deal Jax offered her would more than likely drive her to an even worse place, and as unstable as she is, she’s likely to relapse pretty hard. It was the first time in a long time I felt anything close to sympathy for her character.
I dont know if addicts can or can’t knit, with or without glasses, but it seemed unrealistic to me that a heavy drinker/stoner could quit cold turkey and be calmly sober the next day. Just my observation. YMMV. Not that Sutter goes overboard on realism ;-)
Yeah, I figured the knitting scene was pretty much Gemma fooling herself. She’s trying to make herself into the ideal Grandma to compensate for her screw-ups.
And yeah, I don’t see how this arrangement is NOT going to take down Nero and Gemma both, regardless of whether or not it gets Clay.
Either seeing Jax use his own mom like this will drive Nero to do something stupid, or she’ll “cheat” on Clay with him, or Clay will start feeling his oats and take out Nero just to show that he can…
And that, of course, leaves out the near-certainty of a relapse or flipping and going Stockholm Syndrome with Clay, either way, as a result of the pressure of her new role.
Anyway, I think her actions are perfectly in character. As far back as the first crisis on the show, she was sneering at Wendy’s intention to get into a program, saying “Let’s throw money at the 12 step people.” Gemma is totally the type to think that you make it on willpower alone, or you’re weak. And of course, we saw in this episode, her moving from denial (I drive high all the time) to bargainning (first the knitting charade, now accepting Jax’s deal). She’s got a ways to go, and given that Jax will be cutting her off to maintain the cover that she’s going back to Clay out of desperation, she won’t have support, either. Time bomb city.
Haha that reminds me of the episode of Futurama where Fry goes back in time and bangs a hot chick that turns out to be his grandmother, and as soon as he discovers who she really is, he turns around and even though she’s still young and hot, she’s all of a sudden wearing glasses and knitting and telling him to put on a sweater.
If Suttter kills off Juice, it would be the FOURTH fan-favorite to be killed off for no good reason (Half-Sack, Kozik and Opie were beloved by fans). I think he gets off on the shock value. Really hope he doesn’t kill Juice and just puts him on the run (even though he said the actor wrapped 4 episodes before the finale…). It makes me think that in the Shield writing room it was Mazzara and Sutter writing the great scripts and Shawn Ryan’s job was to just tell them to stop trying to kill everyone off.
Half sack was killed off because Johnny Lewis wanted to leave the show, not for shock value.
and while Opie’s death was regrettable, it provided a huge impetus for the story. It would have been unrealistic for Ope to return to SAMCRO as a member.
Kozik was a bit unfortunate, but Kenny Johnson did have a full-time gig on another show. Which was canceled. Meh…
And I don’t think Kozik was a fan favorite, I think people just liked the actor from The Shield (which I still haven’t watched but really want to…..maybe I’d have liked Kozik more, who knows).
I thought it was pretty good and a nice setup for the rest of the season. I liked the fact that the lie of Gemma being the victim of a drive-by was resolved in the same episode. That’s a nice switch to having these type of lies drag on all season.
I almost wish we didn’t know that this show is being written with a 7 season arc in mind because that’s in the back of my mind whenever I watch. Sort of makes me think of this as filler until the final season. Really do wonder if Clay dies at the end of the year or he really does last till year seven.
Hope Juice doesn’t die and for sure hope Chibs didn’t, although I can’t imagine he did. Nice to have episodes focused on the guys in the club again, and hoping they get more dialogue in future episodes.
interesting to see callous and cold-hearted Jax and also wonder where he goes from here – he’s got to pay the karma-gods for this somewhere. The best (worst) was the scene at the end pimping out his own mother. That seemed even colder than the violence that came before.
What’s weird to me is how oddly Opie and Kozik’s deaths seemed to not have the dramatic impact it should have. Kozik wasn’t well developed, so his sudden death wasn’t a huge deal – but Opie, it just felt like his death was a bit anticlimactic. Compare that on The Shield to Lem’s death at the hands of Shane – that was a huge turning point in the series.
This year, there’s going to be another death. I predict it will be Nero. I’ve had a sneaking suspicion that he was dead meat, but last night’s Clay-Nero run in while visiting Gemma solidified it. What WOULD be truly surprising would be for Clay to die at Nero’s hands, but I suspect it’ll be the other way around.
It is my suspicion that Jax is using Gemma to make Nero jelous enough to kill Clay, thereby having Clay death not be a club thing, which would hopefullly be acceptable by the CIA and the Irish.
Why do show reviewers constantly call for an ending to every series they review? Why can’t you just watch it without trying to see an endgame with every scenario. Just enjoy the ride. Some people actually enjoy watching the show and seeing their favorite characters every week. I know big events will play out eventually. It’s better than having some show that is cancelled without any resolution at all.
Because SOA has been too much SSDD for a long time, now. Clay is no longer needed in reality, but he is needed for Sutter to fill up hours. The Jax/Clay thing has become so played out but I have no doubt in my mind that Sutter will keep Clay around until Season 7. Sutter gets to the edge of the cliff, then he gets scared about not having future material. That is not the attitude you want in your writer. That is someone looking to bang out paychecks.
Another “cliffhanger” totally bereft of dramatic tension…of COURSE Abel wasn’t dead, so why bother teasing the possibility last week? For all Sutter’s bluster, we’ve seen time and again how rarely he’s willing to let these characters face meaningful consequences. In the “crunch-time” moments, this show performs a lot like a person who always screws up a joke right before the punchline.
I have a feeling that most fans would trade some of the shows fireworks in favor of better storytelling – especially when all the narrative wolf-crying so rarely pays off.
Yes, unless you actually see the head separate from the body, you must assume all characters in peril at the end of an episode will survive.
I think maybe I was the only one that didn’t read into Abel bleeding as a cliffhanger that he’s dead. I figured the point was just that Gemma put the kids in harm’s way, to the point that it wasn’t a “near miss” – the kid actually got hurt.
Good review, Geoff. But beware, as @Tim-Isola mentioned below, this show does better when your expectations are low or non-existent. While I think it’s been a better show this season, some of that is attributable to not expecting this to be like THE SHIELD, the show with which SOA shares most of its DNA and (I would suspect) audience. It’s messier, less subtle and just overall not as good a show. I’m with you, though, there were some good things laid out that could prove beneficial as the show creeps toward its end. Problem is, Jax CAN’T accelerate the endgame too quickly and extricate himself from these things killing him unless they want a completely different show. Knowing there is an endgame in sight will be helpful, but there is undoubtedly going to be some frustrating moments along the way. As long as they give Clay a Stahl-esque send-off, one of the more satisfying deaths in this show’s run specifically because she had so overstayed her welcome by two seasons, I’ll be satisfied.
-I did like the shock registered on Bobby Elvis and Chibs’s faces when Jax gutshot the guy who tried to kill him. He’s becoming more and more ruthless in his decisions, and it’s clearly unsettling to his inner circle. That was a good piece of acting by Bobby and Chibs.
-Tara wouldn’t immediately check if there was a tox-screen taken from Gemma? If she’s at all suspicious about Gemma being altered, seems that would have been the first thing she would have done.
-Jimmy Smits is great as Nero. He’s cool, calm, and is actually doing a good job of humanizing Gemma. Still can’t quite get why he’s sticking beside an obvious bad play, other than they share prominent chest scars, but he’s been a pleasure to watch on the show. Takes me back to his role as Julio Gonzalez in RUNNING SCARED.
-Where’s the urgency to find Chibs? Poor mick is laying in the dirt with a skull fracture, and not a mention about him or his whereabouts?
This is one of my beefs with the show. It would take very little time to handle this right and have Jax or someone say something about Chibs, but instead they’re left out in preference to the bigger dramatic turns and twists and it all ends up feeling too rushed as it is. Sometimes this show feels like a puzzle where some of the (logic) parts are missing.
They’re assuming he’s dead, with Frankie, or will show up on his own. The search for Frankie is also about finding their missing brother, they just aren’t expecting much. You could completely see on Jax & Bobby’s faces, they didn’t expect Frankie to let him live. Neither did Chibbs, and probably not Frankie, until his last-minute attack of conscience or loss of nerve.
The fact that we are not part of this macho culture and do not share it’s values, does not mean the show is doing a poor job of storytelling when it has its characters act in accordance with that type of mentality.
We might find it hard to believe that Jax would insist on earning a nest-egg before leaving the club, because we would not subscribe to his values in his place, but that is not an unrealistic choice or manipulative storytelling. Jax is from a culture where Real Men don’t live off their wives (actually, the unrealistic part of that relationship is that he doesn’t feel threatened by her superior education, social standing and earning power, and the sole atavistic hang-up is his insistence on making his own money), and Real Men don’t openly talk about their worries for their probably-dead friend. They’re worried. They’re secretly praying inside that Frankie is still keeping Chibbs hostage, or that he has or will escape(d). But they’re not going to jinx it/look weak by saying so outloud.
DD, I respectfully disagree on several points. The first is when you say that the men in biker gang culture don’t “live off their wives” – that can’t be further from the truth. This show is a fantasy version of that culture and for good reason; no one wants to watch a bunch of guys smoking and dealing meth and working on their bikes for an hour every week. I do buy that Jax wants to support Tara and the kids but that’s because he is the “good guy” we’re supposed to root for and that’s what our romanticized culture tells us men should want to do.
When you say this:
"They're assuming he's dead, with Frankie, or will show up on his own."
I’m not sure how you’d know that (although that pretty much covers all the bases.) What is jarring for me is that we are constantly *told* that there is this amazing and loyal brotherhood, but we aren’t *shown* it enough. The present situation with Chibs might not be the best example, but it was a little off-putting for me as a viewer to see Jax having this heart to heart with Tara about whether or not she regretted coming back to Charming while we knew Jax knew Chibs was in such peril. It’s almost more of a continuity problem more than anything else I think, although I’m not sure how to word it. I just know that there are times it feels like certain characters and their plights are conveniently forgotten or put on hold while other storylines are pursued. Off-putting is the best way I can describe it.
The only thing that really bothered me was the fact that Frankie was feeling rushed by the guy honking the horn and thought “well I guess I don’t have time to pull the trigger, gonna have to hit him instead”……so outdated and overused. I would have rather had Chibbs struggle with him and knock the gun away, so Frankie just decides to hop in the truck and take off……same outcome, but it relies on actual human motivation and action to save Chibbs, not the “hand of God”.
This show had a nice little 1 or 2 season run, but now it’s overly violent with messy plot contrivances to keep us viewers entertained. It’s weezing and lurching around, with big bloody shotgun wounds
I just deleted it off my TIVO queue
The Gemma thing fucked me over. The endgame for me is that Nero attempts to kill Jax in the season family by building up his gang (they’ve paid a lot of attention to his latino bangers). But with the Gemma thing, who knows. It really just is the Big 3, as you said.
I’m not loving how SAMCRO has become a bit like LOST with its characters. There’s the A-Team (Jax, Bobby, Chibs, and Tig) and then Phil, Happy, and whoever else just feel like token bikers. Back in the first season there were some centric episodes for everyone, or at least all the characters felt included.
Well since a spammer advertising shitty jackets stole my handle I guess I’ll use this one now…
I have such a love/hate relationship with this show. Tim Isola is correct, the only way to truly enjoy this show is to go into it with no expectations. I entered this season with my expectations on zero- it’s no longer “must see” tv for me. Still, that modification on my part has made it much more palatable then season 3 or 4. Despite the fact that I’m grossly annoyed by the increasingly pointless graphic violence (which reads to me as Sutter screaming a giant “F-YOU” to all who complained about his cowardice as a writer last season) I’ve enjoyed quite a bit of the show thus far.
This episode was another that seemed full of nauseatingly visible plot mechanisms and contrivances. Hopefully, this time they pay off. The Clay and Gemma together again and Clay vs Jax dynamic with increasingly higher stakes has so much potential to take us to a really interesting place. Sutter always reminds us that this show isn’t meant to be great. He’s said on multiple occassions that it’s merely entertaining pulp, as opposed to the strong drama season 2 seemed to suggest. Still, once again I’m hopeful that this season could turn out to be great… or at least as good as season 1.
I know this has probably been talked to death before, but, finally, after four and a half seasons, I looked at the TV and shouted at Tara, “You’re a fucking surgeon!” I’m commenting only half facetiously, seriously wondering what it was about this particular episode that finally cracked my willing suspension of disbelief re: who she was/what she’s become. Anyway, just needed to get that off my chest–thanks.