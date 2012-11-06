‘Sons of Anarchy’ recap: ‘Andare Pescare’ is a smooth ride

Episodes like this are why I can’t give up on “Sons of Anarchy.”
“Andare Pescare” (translated from Italian it’s “to go fishing”) is as consistent, satisfying, and simply well done an episode of “Sons” as we’ve seen in a long time. If the balance of tough guy action and emotional character interactions was always this finely tuned, “Sons” would be a threat to the best dramas on TV.
Most of the season’s episodes have been structured around SAMCRO completing a mission, and for once the mission actually felt important. The goal of tracking down Frankie Diamonds is far more compelling than, say, getting Emma Jean to safety or calling in Venus van Damme to pose for blackmail photos. We don’t know Frankie that well, but we understand exactly what’s on the line for Jax, Clay, and even Roosevelt in the hunt to find him.
There’s real suspense over who will find him first and what happens when they do, and director Billy Gierhart has fun with the action leading up to the main event. Both the casino brawl (“Somebody sneezes and you throw a fist? How do you get any business done?” guest star Peter Onorati’s Leo amusingly wonders) and Frankie’s spontaneous murder in the safe house packed a real punch.
But the high octane stuff really kicks in when Clay and Juice pull up just before Frankie can make his getaway: explosions, shootouts, Clay with a shotgun. “Sons” never skimps on the action but it’s rarely this viscerally exciting. Two more twists keep the adrenaline pumping: Jax arrives just in the nick of time to save Frankie from Clay’s inevitable execution, then Leo walks in and dispatches with Frankie himself. So much for Jax’s best laid plans.
While the pursuit of Frankie fulfills the thrills, writers Liz Sagal and Kurt Sutter pay more attention than usual to delicate character interactions in the two key subplots: Gemma’s blossoming romance with Nero and Tara’s second try at getting Otto to take back his testimony in the RICO case.
How refreshing is it to see a grown-up romantic relationship developing between two characters over 50 on TV? Jimmy Smits continues to be a major boon to this season, and tonight’s episode showcased his value better than ever as Gemma and Nero opened their hearts and unloaded personal baggage in a series of tender but never full-on sentimental scenes. When you have chemistry in a mausoleum, you know it’s the real deal.
And the pair of scenes between Otto and Tara were arguably the best of the night, two sterling examples of the show’s twisted sensibility put to its best use. Sutter long ago proved his acting chops in the role of Otto, but he outdid himself here as a man already at the end of his rope who completely unravels over the scent of his lost love. The sight of Otto sniffing Tara’s wrist as his hand moves … elsewhere … can’t match the brutality of some of the season’s showcase moments, but it ranks right up there with the most memorable. Sad, creepy and perversely funny, it’s like something out of a David Lynch film and considerably more moving than we usually get from the show’s standard shock tactics.
In the end, Tara got what she (and SAMCRO) needed, Gemma found new resolve in her relationship with Nero, and Jax was still able to get Roosevelt to confirm that Juice is the club’s rat even without delivering Frankie alive as Roosevelt had demanded.
We’ll see what happens to Juice next week, but there’s an equally dark cloud lingering over Gemma. Nero may be giving her strength, but her family is too important to abandon. Knowing that there’s a way back into Jax’s home is all she needs to go through with his indecent proposal and cozy up to Clay. So she shows up at Clay’s door to give him his shots, just like old times.
Odds and ends:
– In addition to the excellent stuff between Nero/Gemma and Tara/Otto, there was another terrific two character scene between Clay and Bobby at the clubhouse. When Bobby asks him if he wants the president’s seat back, Clay answers “I thought I did.” Does he mean it?
– Gemma’s response when Nero asks if she ever broke into a grave when she was younger: “No, I’m not Tig!”
– The episode opened with a rare dialogue scene between Jax and Abel. Have we ever seen the kid talk that much before? Maybe they’re getting him ready for Wendy’s inevitable return…
– Before he died, Frankie told Juice that Clay was in fact behind the home invasions. That’s got to come into play when Jax confronts Juice about being the rat, right?
– I think I’m required by HitFix law to mention that, yes, that was Karina Logue of “Terriers” as the prison nurse who warned Tara: “Mr. Delaney likes to stick shit in people’s ears. Be careful.”
I disagree about the Otto/Tara scenes. I thought they were funny…but not in a good way.
I liked the exchange between Bobby and Clay. That had a nice tension to it.
I continue to not care about Gemma.
I have no earthly idea why Nero would put up with any of the SOA after how bad (and how many times) they’ve screwed him over. He must be dumber than they are.
I continue to watch because, to be honest, this is the best show on television in the “I love to hate it” category. I guess that counts for something.
Seriously…you thought the Otto/Tara scene was good? And then the later scene where Tara is alone, freshly showered, she grabs the perfume, and slowly moves her hand down her stomach as soft music plays in the background.
That was just too much unintentional comedy!
Tara’s character is terrible. Why on earth would she have anything to do with Jax? She’s a highly trained/paid doctor mixing it up with a convicted criminal mastermind and his bikergang?
SURE…Because all the doctors/surgeons I’ve known go for the true bad boys…professors.
This show continues to provide me with great television. I do enjoy it, I have to admit.
I have to agree that Tara “playing with herself” while putting on some of the perfume she put on for a weirdo, borderline sadistic felon, was not only very unrealistic it was also incredibly sadistic. KRO_LIN might be onto something, seems like Tara might be the most disturbed character on the entire show who certainly needs some sort of combination of heavy medication along with extensive therapy. Without a doubt its incredibly unrealistic that a successful and highly educated DOCTOR would want to have anything to do with these bottom of the barrel criminals. No matter how sexy of a character you have playing Jax its just way too unrealistic. Tara and Jax had a thing in HIGH SCHOOL 15 years ago but its not like they’ve been in love and dated the entire time since. The only logical explanation is that Tara is incredibly unstable mentally and honestly theres a possibility that Sutter finally decided to portray her in that light which was the main purpose of the scene where she was using the perfume to pleasure herself.
All in all “Andare Pescare” was a disappoint to me mainly because I think the season set standards that would be impossible to reach after what they did with Opie. This season went from great to average very quickly.
The only reason I still watch this show is because I stopped considering it high-quality, well-written television, and think of it as popcorn entertainment.
I agree with the other comments that Tara and Jax’s relationship is too unrealistic. That has always been my biggest problem with the show. Why on Earth would she choose such a life for herself? Not only is the lifestyle really unappealing, but so is Jax. He is a “pretty” boy with nice abs, but he is not that bright, not funny, not interesting, and a lowlife thug. Plus, his stupid “pimp walk” makes me cringe. I wish that someone could break one of his legs, so I can get a break from seeing it for a while. Thinking of Tara as mentally unstable actually makes more sense. I got a hint of that in the season 4 finale when she uttered, “he’s mine” and then decided not to leave Charming. Those words did not make me feel like she was deeply in love (which I thought was the intention), but like she was obsessed and a little nutty. And yes, the only way that Tara would pleasure herself based upon that weird/creepy interaction with Otto, is because she is completely nuts.
Nero and Gemma have great chemistry, but I have no idea why he would stick around after all of the craziness he has had to deal with during his short time interacting with the club/Gemma.
That being said, can’t wait to next week’s episode!
The Tara/Otto scene + the scene with Tara after her shower seemed like something that would be on It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. All the life in Sons of Anarchy left when Opie got killed. Now the bodies are just stacking up, one episode after another. The show has become repulsive instead of intriguing. I’m still watching out of reverence for the first two seasons. Honestly I’m kind of looking forward to whatever Charlie Hunnam does after this show finishes it’s run (& Katey Sagal too because she is always doing quality work).
I thought I was the only fan watching that had these opinions. Glad to know other people think Tara is ridiculous.
I guess if she is viewed just as a crazy loon then her relationship with Jax makes some dysfunctional sense.
I can’t stand his “pimp walk” either. lol. That comment made me laugh.
I started watching this show at the beginning of season 4. I haven’t watched the other seasons. What is the relationship like for Tara in Jax in those seasons? How do they get involved? Someone mentioned they were high school lovers…is that all there is too it?
In fairness to the Tara character, I believe that a man and woman who fell in love at a very early age, were then torn apart, and then came back together … well, they have very unrealistic, idealized view of each other. Playing amateur psychologist to a couple TV characters, I’d suggest that Dr. Knowles isn’t the nut job hooking up with a biker punk. It’s the young Tara’s vision of the young Jackson that we’re seeing keeping her in the inexplicable mess she’s created for herself by staying with a murderous thug. She’s in love with the guy she fell in love with in high school or whatever so … that skews reasonable thought…in theory…I’m not a doctor and they aren’t real people…
“I started watching this show at the beginning of season 4. I haven’t watched the other seasons.”
Kro Lin, to be fair, you’ll understand their relationship a lot more if you do watch from the beginning, and there’s even a scene where Jax saves Tara’s life in very dramatic fashion. I still think that Tara’s character has been erratically drawn over the years but their relationship makes a little more sense if you see from the start.
Plus, I think you’ll enjoy catching up by watching the first two seasons – and general consensus (me included) is that they are far better than what’s come after. Season Two is the particular standout.
And, like I’ve said before about this show…WHEN DO THEY HAVE TIME TO EAT!!!!
My god they just never stop shootin’ and schemin’ and plottin’ and backstabbin’.
DON’T THEY EVER EAT!!!
RE: “I started watching this show at the beginning of season 4. I haven’t watched the other seasons. What is the relationship like for Tara in Jax in those seasons? How do they get involved? Someone mentioned they were high lovers…is that all there is too it?”
Yep, pretty much. Tara and Jax dated in high school. She did get into trouble with him. She left to get away from the life and returned to Charming 11 years later as a surgeon (which would really take about 16 years). It was supposed to have broken Jax’s heart, but, hey, they were teenagers. She went to top schools and was at the top of her class. I don’t think Jax was aware she returned to Charming, as she had just returned, but their paths crossed 1st season episode one, because she was the surgeon who cared for his newborn son (who had issues because his mom was an active junkie during her pregnancy).
Not that you asked but…
If the romance had been between Jax and his ex-wife, Wendy, I think it would have been believable. You know, they could have played it as the ex-junkie who nearly killed her baby, who is clean and loves Jax, or something like that. She has no education, not much experience outside of Charming, not a lot of options, and a kid with Jax, so maybe you could believe her sticking around. But Tara has lived in Chicago and San Diego, and has options. Tara is in a profession that averages like $300K/yr. and her social circle would probably not include so many murderous thugs.
Some argue that love is blind/illogical, but, in my opinion, that is a good excuse when you have a person who is dating a married person, who promises to leave their spouse for years, but never does. Sticking with a thug who puts your life in danger, your kids’ lives in danger (especially when your profession is all about saving kids), has a junkie ex-wife, whose lifestyle is responsible for possibly ruining your career, regularly commits murder, associates with all manner of lowlifes, is fighting to run/save a useless motorcycle club, and is financially unstable? No way. Tara has way too much on the “cons” side of the list to stay with Jax and that miserable lifestyle Charming affords her. That is way beyond blind love or being illogical. The girl has serious issues. ;-)
There are a lot of great things about the show, but the Jax/Tara thing just isn’t one of them. Unless you commit to her being crazy, then it is more acceptable.
Definitely enjoying this show a lot more this season. Not sure if it’s because of the well-suggested lowered expectations but if that’s the case, it’s working. I like seeing this more resolute Jax and seeing him actually being smart and wily.
I don’t think Jax is going to kill Juice instead I’m betting he’s going to get him to turn on Clay. I guess we’ll see.
I, too, have trouble figuring out why Nero still hangs around but for the first time I did buy into his affection for Gemma being real. I think Gemma’s become interesting again and I didn’t think I’d say that again.
Liked the scene between Bobby and Clay in part because I enjoy when the other guys in the club get some dialogue, and Bobby is a favorite.
I want to know what the hell is in LuAnn’s perfume.
“I want to know what the hell is in LuAnn’s perfume.”
Me, too.
I liked the Bobby and Clay scene as well. I would like to see more of Bobby and a few of the other characters away from the action surrounding Jax. I think Jax is boring.
“And you just said you consider the show popcorn entertainment, so you cant complain about something seeming unrealistic.” Actually I can and I did, and I still can’t wait until next week’s episode. Cheers!
lol. exactly.
I think the masturbating part is significant and meant to show they are all connected through their love and pain. It also shows how “deep in it” Tara is despite her being a doctor, etc.. I
If you think about it, it’s kind of sweet that they were each other’s first loves and came back to each other. That is a tight bond.
It is also meant to show how at the end of the day, they all do what is “best for the club” no matter how crazy it is.
I think the reason they showed the club voting on if they should kill Frankie Diamonds was to show they need a unanimous vote to kill a member. When it comes time to vote on Juice’s fate Clay will be the lone dissenting vote.
I liked the scene where Jax figured Juice for the rat by process of elimination and it Juice is the most logical suspect (since it actually is him) but how come he never considered any of the dead members? Even if you eliminate Opie, couldn’t Kozik or Miles theoretically have been the rat prior to their deaths? I guess it really doesnt matter
I agree with you on the unanimous vote theory. Clay will save Juice…
When the hell are they going to kill Clay? Is that the “end game” for this show?
Just so you know : Andare Pescare is a wrong, should be “andare a pescare”
IOME – The grammar of the actual Italian idiom aside, the episode title is “Andare Pescare.”
-Daniel
Haha, thanks for bringing it up, Iome! I live in Italy, and I’m a bit of a “grammar cop,” so this was driving me CRAZY!!!
Jesus Christ… a lot of complaints …and mostly from those that don’t even like the show ..why do you idiots even watch it then?? The story is a story we have to follow it…make your opinions but quit with the “why the hell is Tara even with Jax” BS…its how the story was written and acted out by great actors. Tara’s character is complicated..she went from being innocent to tough and its because the club molded her…the whole masturbating scene..is for fun and it doesnt mean shes demented. Did you forget that the perfume smells like cum and patchouli?? It must be an aphrodisiac…thats why Luanne wore it..remember? durr
Damn, “SOA FAN” I feel your pain about identity theft… “Leo” -this is a TV critic’s review board and if you don’t want to read anything negative about the show, you should go to a fan site instead and not tell people here what they should and should not say. You’re making yourself sound like the “idiot”.
@(FORGOT MY PASSWORD)LEO… I didnt realize that this is a TV Critics review board, sorry about that. I did in fact think the ppl responding are fans who just want to complain. I’ll be sure to stick my nose in the fan sites. Again sorry that I offended anyone..you aren’t idiots.
Did you just “durr” us? lol.
Not sure how a show based on a motorcycle club thats engaged in oodles of illegal activity is showing a romance between two 60 something year olds. Is that really considered to be entertainment?
Things with Gemma are just beyond unrealistic. Nero’s kid says, “You were right dad, she is beautiful”. Nice to see that a 9 year old is into 60 something year old women.
Like another person commented Nero must be dumber than a box of bricks. The club has caused him nothing but trouble and heartache, Gemma is a complete basket case and yet he still decides to hang on. Tim Isola said that Tara and Jax being in love “supercedes all logic”, but whats the argument for Nero and Gemma? No way they can be in “love” they’ve known each other for a grand total of 3 weeks. Also, I understand that Nero works in the prostitution industry so maybe he’s a little numb to the fact but he’s really sticking around and giving Gemma the time of day after she helped get his sister/best friend get beaten up, after she had a one night stand with that idiot from Community, and knowing that Gemma is still sleeping with Clay? Just blatantly unrealistic.
One more thing I’ll say on the Gemma front is that Jax will let his slutty, mentally unstable mom around his kids again after she was inches away from getting them killed if he can pim her out for information? Seriously Jax? From a guy the first 4 seasons who was all about his relation with family and friends it seems that Jax has fallen far from grace. One may argue that seeing his best friend get beaten to a bloody pulp, literally, in front of his eyes has numbed Jax some but come on, lets keep things somewhat within character. Jax may not want to see Gemma for some time and definitely doesn’t want her around his kids anytime soon but theres no way he’s telling her to turn into a whore for information.
I hate to say this because SOA is my favorite show on TV right now but is Sutter’s personal relationship with Katey Sagal making him try a little bit too hard to keep her character relevant? Am I the only one who shares this sentiment?
I don’t know anything about Sutter’s relationship with Segal…
But I agree with your assessment of all the characters you talked about, especially Nero. I just don’t get on any level why he would put up with everything that’s happened.
Even assuming that he is just as crazy as the rest of them…when he was introduced it was shown that he was a sound and successful business man. At the very least, I mean…the very least…shouldn’t he be more than a little pissed that his relationship with Gemma caused his business to fail?
Segal and Sutter have been married for 8 years. FWIW (which may not be much) she’s 12 years older than he is.
Speaking of on/off-show relationships, Wanda de Jesus (Carla) has been Jimmy Smits partner for 25 years. Amazing what trivia you can absorb when you waste the morning on the Internet.
Otto masturbating at the scent of his dead wife’s perfume is … funny? I’m fairly certain he burst into tears in part over his lost love, but in part because the last indignity to befall him was being unable to do the deed. And, the timing indicates a man in his 50s would’ve been crying that quickly over lack of physical response…um…down there! That’s not funny in any kind of way. In fairness, I’m a 50’ish man so, take my thinking it was sad and … sad … with that in mind. … There’s no reasonable explanation for Tara slapping on the perfume to masturbate. None. (I hope to read some after I write this.) … Being a 50’ish man, agreed that a 50’ish romance between two still vital, passionate people in their 50s is cool. More of us are vital like Nero than broken like Otto. (Honest.) … Clay obviously wants the top job back. … Surprised I didn’t read a mention of Jax’s surprised reaction to Tara still being interested in the job offer in Oregon.
Great post. You worded this better than I did earlier when I said that the scene with Tara putting on the perfume to masturbate seemed so wrong to me. That perfume and its ties to the scene with Otto utterly devastated should have brought up feelings and memories that were anything but erotic to Tara, Otto’s love and devotion to LuAnn notwithstanding.
I thought the comment about the Oregon job still being available were interesting as well. I’ve always felt that Jax had to continue this “heroes journey” alone at some point, and that would make sense to me if she left to go up there with those kids. But then again I’ve been pretty bad at predicting stuff like that.
It just dawned on me that Jax had to pull himself free from fairly horny Tara in the scene when she was first out of the shower…so, we could consider it as simply the Tara character being aroused from an intimate second with Jax…deciding to pleasure herself in his absence and coincidentally thinking to smell that perfume…maybe…
I bet as the perfume, mastrubation and sobbing situation went on with otto and tara…..otto’s hand slowly went down on tara……and she did not stop him at that point cause she saw how he felt and cause she was strangely aroused by it and she so desperately wanted to save the club……later on she feels guilty and tries to pacify her guilt by making a move on jax….and when he leaves to get his club business done….she is aroused by the thought of what happened…..and she recreates the scene…by applying the perfume and think of her hand as his(ottos’s)……..
i bet this will be revealed later….probably when otto changes his mind and changes his statement……which im sure he will..
but then lets wait n watch :) cheers!
