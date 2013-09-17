‘Sons of Anarchy’ recap: ‘One One Six’

If last week’s controversial and divisive school shooting twist was meant to spur any soul-searching among the “Sons of Anarchy” crew it wasn’t evident this week.
Does Jax even have a soul left to search at this point? He claims to care about his family and his club, and wants to follow in the supposedly noble footsteps of his father, but it feels like a lot of empty talk. He only acts is his own self-interest. It’s no wonder Tara is secretly plotting to divorce him and arranging for Wendy to get custody of the kids if need be.
When Jax finds out that the gun used in the shooting was a KG-9, belonged to Nero’s cousin Arcadio (Dave Navarro) and the deceased 11-year-old shooter was the troubled son of Arcadio’s junkie old lady (Samaire Armstrong), all Jax cares about is limiting the blowback to the club. And all that leads to is the weekly badass biker smackdown/shootout, this time with Arcadio and his old lady winding up dead, thus severing any emotional ties the show has to the pre-teen shooter — both he and his family quickly dismissed like the plot devices they are. It’s a disappointingly shallow turn of events that only bolsters the argument that the school shooting was unnecessarily exploitative and sensationalistic. (The official death toll, by the way, is four — three of them kids — and two more in critical condition.)
It’s also a convenient reason for Jax to make another push to get SAMCRO out of the gun business, telling the Irish there’s another club waiting in the wings to pick up the deal. Since Jax has been wanting to do that for some time, the shooting has no dramatic impact on him at all. He’s simply too far removed from the worst of it. Even Gemma shows more concern for what actually happened, due mostly to her feelings for Nero.
It’s with Nero that we get some degree of moral angst. He shoots and kills his own cousin to prevent Arcadio from running away with the old lady. Then he freaks out on Jax when she winds up dead too (“Don’t matter what the risk is, we don’t hurt people like that!” he rants). Jax lies and pretends her death was an accidental overdose, when in reality she was bumped off by Juice on Jax’s orders. Nero may be back in the game, but his head still isn’t in it completely, and he’s all the more interesting because of it. It seems likely we’ll see this develop into a bigger conflict between Jax and Nero down the road.
Even if the murder of children doesn’t weigh on his conscience, Jax may have to reckon with the school shooting in a different way. Toric works on convincing D.A. Tyne Patterson (CCH Pounder) that the Sons will make an attractive legal target since they supplied the gun to the Byz Lats gang. And maybe, just maybe, Patterson’s ambition mixed with Toric’s thirst for vengeance will stir up some real trouble for the Sons. Casting Pounder certainly raises expectations, given her shared history with “Sons” creator Kurt Sutter on “The Shield.” Then again, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Sutter subvert that by sending Patterson in a completely different direction, as he did with other former “Shield” stars (Jay “Dutch” Karnes as season 1’s psycho ATF agent and David “Ronnie” Rees Snell as season 4’s FBI agent working with Lincoln Potter). Time will tell.
Odds and ends:
– Keeping Clay cooped up in prison avoids hitting some repetitive story beats but so far isn’t giving Ron Perlman much of interest to do. Was he genuinely declaring his undying love for Gemma during her visit, or just trying to get under her skin?
– I’m pretty sure the episode’s title refers to Shakespeare’s Sonnet 116, which Toric quotes (“Love alters not with his brief hours and weeks, But bears it out even to the edge of doom”) after eavesdropping on Clay and Gemma.
– Chibs is still frustrated with Jax making decisions that should be handled by the club; Juice seems to be on the verge of a nervous breakdown; and Bobby Elvis is another man closer to forming his own Nomad chapter. Jax realizes his club is in trouble, but does he really know how dire it’s getting?
– Was there actually enough story here to justify a 90 minute (with commercials) running time? These padded episodes are getting out of control, but the record ratings the show keeps posting aren’t likely encourage anyone to stop.
Entertaining. I hope the final scenes of last weeks episode aren’t just used for shock value. Given sutters stance on the issue I doubt it will. Will it be as satisfying as what Breaking Bad does? Probably not. But I think we’re going a bit overboard assuming the school shooting won’t be part of a much larger arch. BTW, Sutter constantly says that he doesn’t want to make any political statements with the show. Anyone else notice that this episode was full of them? The entire scene with the Irish was a commentary on the United States and guns.
I have never known a TV show to be so obsessed with ratings number that they are constantly posted. It’s laughable.
This show is padded to stretch out a worn and tired old show.
It was entertaining and as usual, a mixed bag. I liked every scene with Tara and I usually don’t. She’s really a fine actress.
Speaking of which what’s with the pregnancy test? I know from the past 5 seasons they must not sell birth control in Charming but they don’t sell over-the-counter pregnancy tests? Maybe there’s something else going on with that or else they could’ve just showed her taking the test herself in private.
Also, how did she get out of jail? Isn’t she on there on a conspiracy to commit murder charge? Her bail should’ve been sky-high for all sorts of reasons.
Last thing that really bugged – Jax trying to comfort Tara by telling her that the jury would come back not-guilty. Really? That’s their plan, to hope the jury acquits? With everything else he is doing for everyone else and as ruthless as he’s become you’d think he would’ve come up with a Plan B. Or at least tell her there was one.
I really liked Toric’s explanation of why he’s so rabid about what he does – “wanting to hurt the people that hurt people” or whatever the exact phrase was. At least he’s noble in that sense – but it looks like he’s turning into S6’s loony villain who like the bad cops in the past, will be hoisted by his own petard by the season finale.
Don’t worry, there will be some crazy reveal about the pregnancy tests like the whole the Cartel is really the CIA BS that we got before.
There are some really good actors on this show and they are wasted on these dumb storylines.
I think I’m done. Well, that’s a lie – I’ll watch the rest of this and next season, but only since I’ve already put this much time in. It’s not clever, nothing really surprises me anymore and it seems like Kurt is just trying to squeeze out enough episodes to justify his long claim of 7 seasons.
Also, and it’s 100% unfair to compare it, but watching a show like Breaking Bad at the same time really makes me laugh at most of the “serious” situations presented in SOA. I just kept thinking “well, Vince never would have done that.”
At least we got another week free of Sagal songs.
I know I’m probably going to watch too but my expectations of it turning around and reaching the potential it had in S2 are gone.
Totally agree. This show had so much potential and then it just kept jumping the shark and extending Clay and others story just to keep them around. I wish I would have jumped ship after season 2.
I’ve noticed the only ones that have commented have only bad things to say. To say that your only gonna finish the series because you’ve invested previous seasons is a cop out and a joke excuse. If you dont like it anymore then don’t watch but obviously you like it because your still watching! If its getting predictable rick why don’t you tell me what’s gonna play out the rest of the season… But you can’t because you don’t Know. Its only two episodes in and you have no clue where Kurt is taking us so why don’t you all just sit back and enjoy the ride. And comparing this to what Vince Gilligan does is irresponsible because they are two different shows with two different creators. I guess you can call me bias and defensive but i take it personally because it’s such a great show and alot of the complaints feel unwarranted and cheap. The show keeps getting better ratings each season so obviously Sutter is doing something right. I don’t think he cares about any of your worthless opinions! Just enjoy it, some of you just sound like disgruntled fans looking for something to complain about. Ok im done.
So in your argument is that, ratings = critical infallibility?
Really?!?
Why don’t you just say why you like the show instead of criticizing other people for having opinions different than you do? Just say the reasons you like it (i.e. like saying you don’t know how the show is going to play out the rest of the season) instead of saying what someone else says is a “joke” or a “cop out” because you don’t agree?
Drives me the ffffk nuts when people try to bully other people into not feeling free to say what they want. Especially on this site, where the reviewer has frustrations with the show as well.
As an aside and I’m pretty sure I’m stating the obvious, the fact something is a best-seller or has right-ratings doesn’t mean that something is high quality; it means it’s popular, and there’s a difference.
The show has great actors (Compliment).
I just think they are wasted because this show had so much potential. It’s not a personal attack to people who like it. It’s a personal opinion.
The Kardashians train wreck has high ratings too.
I agree that it’s getting a little tiring reading all the comments about people who are basically hate-watching at this point, but it’s mostly a matter of me not understanding why people are being self-deprecating. If you’ve truly lost any hope of the storyline becoming as compelling as it was in the earlier seasons, why can’t you just drop the show? There are plenty of other things you can get into, but I suppose there must be some joy in feeling the urge to complain?
Still, I don’t think it’s right to lean on the high ratings as a justification for why a show is great. They are not a legitimate indicator of quality.
It’s hard to drop a show you once loved and invested a lot of time into. You want to see how it plays out. It happened to me w/ Dexter.
Anyway, I accepted a while ago that this show is entertainment pure and simple. Trying to read into it like it’s an intricate drama such as Breaking Bad will drive you nuts. There are a number of holes, but the characters and the acting is tremendous. Just take it for what it is and enjoy it. It becomes much more palatable.
This episode was perfectly fine and fun. I think the most interesting thing is that Tara’s going to divorce Jax. I hope they pull the trigger on that soon instead of plodding through it all season long. They have a way of dragging things out, e.g., the process of Clay making his deal.
I said this last week, but the Toric character is getting a little ridiculous. He’s retired. He has no authority. He’s tainting the DA’s cases.
Something’s gotta happen with Juice this season. There’s some potential there. Maybe he’ll join the nomads with bobby, but then that will result in SAMCRO losing its charter? I dunno.
I feel the school shooting did have a valid plot point associated to it. Realize that when we watch the real thing on TV, whether we are involved or not, we are compassionate and caring. This was a child shooter after all. Jax isn’t either of these things. All he is worried about is himself and his club. Murder begets murder. It shows his transformation into the characted Clay had become. I’m sure the shooting will be referenced a bit more this season. It was not a throwaway plot point.
Tara’s character is darker this season. More calculated. She’s not the “I’ll do anything for you Jax” person she once was.
Clay is in lockup and it’s difficult to have a meaningful plot point. I can’t see him leaving prison in one piece. He’ll look to get the deal, but I think Toric will be dealt with nefore a deal is made. Then what will become of Clay?
Juice can’t make the entire season, can he????
Bobby Elvis is looking for a charter. He’s got some good guys on his side. He’ll make out better than all the rest of them.
Still love the show. Missed Roosevelt and Unser this week.
Well as I posted last week in Sepinwall’s review of the season premier, I don’t expect much because these are criminals we are dealing with. If they had any real conscience like law abiding people they wouldn’t be in the “business” they
are in.
That said I do think the shooting did affect Jax more than it is given credit for. He was, as pointed out by the author, trying to get out of the guns and drugs business even before the shooting and I am sure this incident has redoubled his effort, but he has to talk in a way that his fellow criminals will accept. I mean the
Real IRA terrorist sure doesn’t give a damn about kids shot, he just want to keep his supply of guns coming from people he knows and trust, the Sons and above all Clay and he doesn’t trust the Chinese. As he said things will blow over in a few months so Jax as he feels should keep the pipeline open. Chibs brought up their other clients about the deliveries so while I won’t say he doesn’t care about what happened the possibility of retaliation from “dissatisfied customers” is uppermost in his mind. He has his own kids to worry about in that event.
But yes Jax did order the death of the kid’s mom to shut her up. The thing is he may be trying to reform and get out of the dirty money business for the trashy money including porn and prostitution as well as growing dielcia but he
also wants to stay out of jail and be with his family so he will going to have a lot more blood on his hands before he is through. To do that job a man can’t have too much of a conscious. The only other way is for Jax to turn himself in and
rat out the club and all of his connections and go into witsec. Maybe that is what he should do. Maybe that is what he will end up doing but right now I don’t think he will be able to make that leap.
In the meantime he will have to do more awful things like order the death of a junkie woman who has just lost her child. And he will likely get worse, just like other anti hero criminal protagonist.
And really, in real life do people who sell illegal guns really give a damn what people do with them after the sale? I don’t thin too many illegal traffickers and sellers of guns really loose that much sleep over school or workplace shootings by disturbed people anymore than the drug dealers who sell their poison to others.
So the fact that Jax isn’t too broken up doesn’t disappoint me at all. It is to be expected. In that light I don’t think the school shooting was exploitative at all even if it didn’t really stop Jax in his tracks. I do see it as one of the consequences of the life they lead.
I do wonder as I posted last week, if the guy was an adult workplace shooter just like we have just tragically had in real life in the Washington Navy Yard, would people feel a little differently about the season premier ending, instead of being a 11 year old Matthew shooting other kids (even if we didn’t see one kid shot on screen)?
I thought it was both. The betrayal stings because he loves Gemma.
I really like Sons and its fun to watch, but I’ll get a few things off my chest.
I’m not even sure why Toric is after the Sons so bad. Yeah, he’s under the impression that the Sons had his sister killed to crush the RICO case. But I think someone as savvy as him might be able to figure out that that’s not really the case. I mean, Otto is one deranged emmer effer who could have schemed how to kill someone without Tara’s help. Also, if Otto had already flipped on the Sons, why would he flip back- or the whole thing is just a ruse?
And Tara and Jax. Tara would never, ever be with a dude like Jax. Sure, maybe as high school sweethearts, but once Tara makes it through med school, she says goodbye to biker outlaws.
And if you’re trying to go legit, brothel isn’t a particularly good option.
But its TV and its fun. Rant over.
I agree it’s a fun show, not top drawer, lots of implausible stuff, but fun. And I’d give them a break on stuff that’s part of the basic set up of the series, like the Jax/Tara romance. I agree it’s very unlikely, but unlikely romance has been a central element of drama since there’s been drama. I’m bothered more by the episode to episode, season to season ‘tactical’ kind of stuff that’s not so plausible.
For example the new ‘villain’ this season, ex-marshal guy. People think highly of the actor, and they’re going to great lengths to show the character’s complexity (poetry, heroine, has always wanted revenge not justice, etc). But come on, how could a guy be pulling strings like that at a large county jail just based on ‘favors’. And if he was posing the threat he already has, why wouldn’t SAMCRO, which has already killed *active duty* federal officers, just kill him. But it’s going to be dragged out at least all this season, and maybe he even lasts more than one, like Stahl (IIRC) did (does this series have a known end point?).
Maybe the school shooting arc is exploitative, but that’s largely a function of whose ox is being gored. There certainly were no complaints about exploitation when, in the wake of the Duke lacrosse team being falsely accused, there were a whole slew of TV shows doing stories where athletes were actually guilty of rape in similar circumstances (and of course, were brought to justice after sneering that daddy would protect them from the cop, reporter or lawyer protagonists) All too often the “ripped from the headlines” stories are an attempt to write the story the way the writers or the current social memes feel it should have happened.
If you want an offensive angle to the SoA story, what about the Catholic school setting, when they’ve universally been public schools to date?* Why? To set up a priest joke? From a character who, last episode, was using anal homosexual rape as a tool of vengeance? WTF?
* Semaire Armstrong’s appearance reminds me of her other big show, “The OC.” After she left the show, there was a storyline where the administrator of a private school was trying to get Marissa kicked out, not due to any school-related transgression, but to an accumulation of personal baggage in her private life, including involvement in a shooting incident. He was completely the villain and nothing more than lip service was paid to the idea that he might have had a legitimate point, but there might just be some justification there: that Marissa’s troubles did not have any blowback at the Newport School for Spoiled Brats and prove the evil guidance counselor right is merely due to the writers’ whims. Likewise on Dexter a couple years ago, there was an awkward moment when his lack of religion seemed like it might be an impediment to getting his son into the best possible private school. It’s just kind of funny how intrusive and unwarranted attention of a private school into home affairs on a couple of other shows might have spared a private school the shooting on this one.
Geoff complains that with the death of Arcadio & the mother, we are cut off from any ties to the gunman, and thus, supposedly, any empathy for him and any emotional ties to the tragedy. Why do we need those? Wrong is wrong, and dead kids are sad no matter how connected you are to them. Anyway, this is a show about outlaw bikers. Why do we need to follow the prescribed, approved script for handling a school shooting story? Must all school shooting stories be about one thing and one thing only? The Sons of Anarchy are, and always have been, the subjects of the show. Bringing in the IRA did not change the show into one about the Troubles in Ireland. Zoebelle’s appearance (the high point of the show, critically speaking, no less) did not bring on a thoughtful discussion of white supremacists and race relations in the US.
The show is about the gang, and other events or characters with troublesome real-world ramifications have only ever been portrayed as they affected the club. To wallow in the grief and issues of responsibility would be completely out of character for the show. We can say that it would be a better show if Sutter & co took that course, but that’s an opinion, not objective fact.
By giving so many other contributing factors, Sutter has made it plain that the responsibility of the club is too complex an issue to be certain about, and thus not a factor. If something is going to be the cause of condemnation of the club or its members or rethinking of their actions, it is going to have to be cut and dried and absolutely clear that it is their fault, like the deaths of Veronica Pope or Donna Winston. By giving his shooter an inattentive druggie mother, a gang-banger father figure, and some clear mental health issues, in addition to a SAMCRO-supplied submachine gun, Sutter is throwing up a cloud of possibilities for the actual blame. Gun control advocates have the smoking gun, and gun rights advocates have everything else. The point of the incident is exactly what we saw – a plausible motivation for a new round of antagonism and complications for Jax and the club’s own plans vis a vis the gun trade.
On thing that stuck with me, speaking of the show and Hitflix, is when I was listening to a DVD commentary in season 2 or 3, Sutter claimed the evolution of Margaret’s character from a one dimensional hostile authority figure to a sympathetic ally who has Tara’s best interests at heart, was inspired by Alan Sepinwall complaining during a panel discussion or press conference or interview about her portrayal as the former, because his wife is supposedly a hospital administrator. My initial reaction was to be impressed that one of my favorite reviewers had an impact on a show like that, and that Sutter & co were so receptive to input. But after some thought, I became annoyed. In the first place, having access to Kurt Sutter, writer for two of my favorite shows, THAT is what you complain about? The portrayal of hospital administrators on a show about outlaw bikers?! Oh, to have so much face time with TV show creators that you have exhausted all relevant or significant topics of discussion! Though to be fair, it could easily have been an offhand joke or comment by Alan that caused Sutter to think a lot more on it, rather than an actual complaint or topic of discussion.
But more importantly, in the second place, there is that old cliche about how observing something causes it to change. We always seek originality in TV shows, and we laud the shows that have something new to say, or a different look at things, but at the same time, we just keeping looking for the comfortable formulas, we look for the shows to affirm our own beliefs and assert our own political or moral codes.
We want a show to be original and bold and daring, but not about the IMPORTANT things! Not about topics with meaning or that evoke strong emotions. We’re proud when our favorite shows violate OTHER people’s sacred cows, but not OURS. Because ours is the One True Faith, or the Only Accurate Vision, or the RIGHT Moral Code. It was fine for Issac Hayes to work on South Park when the show mocked Christianity and Judaism and Islam and Mormonism, but then he quits in outrage when it’s the turn of his own religion to come under the gun. When SoA members act in ways that violate traditional bourgeois and outdated social mores, that’s fine, and the outraged fuddy-duds should shut up…but when the show and its characters blow past an event that reminds us of a real world tragedy that genuinely upset us, taking note only of the opportunities to sate their ambitions or desire for vengeance, now Sutter’s being exploitative! Now the show is going too far!
If you want a story that is actually ABOUT school shootings or gun control, watch something that promises you that story. SoA only ever promised a story about outlaws and the corrosive effects of the lifestyle itself and the measures needed to survive in such a world. It was all there is JT’s writings in the first season, and it’s all playing out over and over again. If the inclusion of a school shooting in the show is meant to do anything, it is meant to show how this big important thing that affects normal people so powerfully or profoundly is just another obstacle or source of trouble for the gang, and how Jax’s maneuvering and compromises and the habits of both have brought him to a place where he is barely aware of the ramifications of such a tragedy beyond whether or not the guns can be traced back to SAMCRO, or if he can use the public outrage as an additional excuse to distance himself from the gun business as he has wanted from the first.
This is what JT was writing about, and regardless of the degree of improvisation, I think Sutter is staying very much on message with his approach to this event. If you missed that message or prefer a different one, sorry, wrong show. If you’re just here to see bikers kick ass without having to worry about the ramifications, than don’t be a hypocrite because suddenly their alien world has intersected with the real one and you are only now being made aware of the price of that indifference to consequences and morality.
It’s one thing to laugh it off when the only people getting hurt or whacked are bikers, drug dealers and other criminal types, but when we see that they can indirectly be connected to things where real and normal people get hurt, and they DON’T CARE anymore than they cared about the various bangers and dealers and rival bikers who got hurt or killed through their actions, that is something else. But Alvarez, his friends and his son, and Zoebelle and his daughter, and Ima the porn star, and Nate’s nurse and the two women at the original gun warehouse are real people whose feelings are just as important to them as the children in the school shootings in Stockton…or Columbine. If you can accept the others, there is no reason not to accept this.
The shooting is no more exploitative than anything else on the show. That’s the show I watch, and it’s not going to stop me now. I have my own sore spots and personal issues and when and if Sutter transgresses sufficiently against them, I’ll give up on “Sons of Anarchy.” I just think that anyone who believes the show has crossed some new line has been fooling themselves about what kind of show they were watching. If you happen not to like the use of a school shooting as a plot point, and feel strongly enough to give up watching the show, go ahead. Stick to your guns. But be clear that it’s about you and your issue (and as a personal one, perfectly valid), and not the show sinking to a new depth or betraying your trust.
I agree, have trouble understanding how anyone could complain a school shooting is over the top compared to all the other stuff on this show. And it wasn’t even presented particularly graphically. Some muzzle flashes seen and screams heard through a window is too much but it wasn’t too much last season they had a screaming, thrashing girl burned alive, (in an) on camera (stunt)? Come on.
But this show isn’t preachy, one of its saving graces. And I don’t see any exception to that in the school shooting plot device, as a Catholic and as generally pro-2nd amendment. A school shooting could happen at a Catholic school, though I can’t recall any which have. I don’t see any particular ‘statement’ in that. And I doubt the shooting itself or those affected will be revisited now that the mother is dead. If anything but just random, the Catholic school setting might just be a way to underline how especially heinous the incident might be viewed as by the public (though it wouldn’t actually be any better in any other kind of school), and why the DA will push the investigation further, even though she doesn’t trust Toric.
Nice post, totally agree with the hypocrisy of people and of course this goes beyond the show but into what we say and how we act in everyday life.
Totally agree! Been having te same thoughts.
Wasn’t CCH Pounder already the Jamaican Gun Lord from a few seasons ago? I don’t like re-casting somebody who has already been cast in the show. She is a tremendous actress, but they should have used somebody else.
No she wasn’t on the show before.
You’re right, my apologies! I just looked it up and that part was played by Marianne Jean-Baptiste, I thought it was her the whole time. Doe!