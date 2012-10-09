‘Sons of Anarchy’ recap: ‘Orca Shrugged’ goes to extremes

Gemma: “Not a lot of grey in this life sweetheart. Extremes become average.”
Tara: “I’m not sure I find that comforting.”
Gemma: “You’re not supposed to.”
“Sons of Anarchy” certainly went to extremes this week. From a jaw-dropping bit of stunt casting so ridiculous you had to love it, to a tragic burst of violence too predictable by half, “Orca Shrugged” wasn’t lacking in big events. But the problem of making a show that lives on extremes is that those extremes can become average. And while this episode was an improvement over last week, it still wasn’t anything special.
Except, perhaps, in every minute Walton Goggins was on screen as transsexual prostitute Venus van Damme. From the boobs to the hair to the ass-less latex get-up, seeing Shane Vendrell/Boyd Crowder like this is probably the last thing any “Sons” fan or avid FX viewer ever expected. The show did a great job of ensuring the cameo would be a surprise by not announcing it in advance, including it in any publicity or even listing Goggins’ name in the opening credits.
As Goggins proudly pranced around the room, pulling off the neat trick of both embracing the character’s camp value and taking her completely seriously at the same time, several of the “Sons” regulars could barely contain their laughter — which worked in the context of the scene. The convoluted reason Venus was there — to pose for photos to use as blackmail material so a member of city council would help put Jacob Hale Jr.’s Charming Heights project back on track — hardly even mattered. It was just a completely silly sequence that everyone on both sides of the camera was clearly having fun with. And like a sequence out of a smutty Marx Brothers parody, it kept piling crazy on top of crazy.
First, Marshall Allman (also of “Justified,” as well as “True Blood” and “Prison Break”) showed up as the councilman’s stepson who idolizes SAMCRO and winds up in a compromising position of his own. Then the comatose councilman woke up and flew into a rage, screaming like a madman and biting off a chunk of Tig’s butt. Cue Kim Coates’ punchline: “Why does this always happen to me?” (Wocka wocka!) As if that wasn’t enough, there was a follow-up scene of Tig with his pants down on the table in SAMCRO’s meeting room while Tara tried to stitch him up. (I’m pretty sure this episode set a series record for gratuitous and unsightly male nudity.)
There was nothing silly about the return of Sheriff Roosevelt’s wife Rita (Merle Dandridge), who we haven’t seen since Season 4’s finale. The couple’s struggle with infertility was revealed last season, and “Orca Shrugged” followed up on that with the news that she’s pregnant. It was easy to tell from the way the show made such a big deal about this piece of information that Rita wasn’t destined for a safe, happy pregnancy. Sure enough, just a few scenes later she was attacked by the home invaders, pulled out a gun for self defense and wound up shot in the stomach. It was a clumsy bit of set-up and payoff all around, but hopefully something that gets us one big step closer to bringing this tedious home invasion business out into the open.
The other major item on the episode’s agenda was bringing Gemma back down to earth. She’s been verging on cartoon villainy so far this season — lashing out at anyone and everyone in her way — but there seemed to be a deliberate choice to remind us of her vulnerability throughout this hour. It was there in her discussion with Nero about why he’s not returning her calls, in her heartfelt plea to Jax not to shut her out (“You can’t hate me Jackson. You’re the only thing I still love.”), and in her reconciliatory conversation with Tara about the hard life of being a SAMCRO old lady. Sometimes the hot-and-cold rivalry between these two is tiresome, and sometimes it’s actually sort of touching. Tonight was a move in the right direction.
For the rest of SAMCRO, though, it was mostly just running in place.
Odds and ends:
– Another week without Harold Perrineau as Damon Pope. I’m still holding out hope the show will flesh him out beyond uber-villain status, but maybe I should lower my expectations.
– The bare knuckle brawl between Jax and Galen O’Shay made me wonder if anyone on the “Sons” staff was influenced by the documentary “Knuckle.” (That wouldn’t be a bad thing.)
– Was it just me, or was Walton Goggins a more convincing sex worker than Ashley Tisdale and Winter Ave Zoli combined? At least he wasn’t prettier.
What did you think of the episode?
That scene was absolutely hilarious. :)
When Venus Van Damme’s brother Cletus finds out about all this, there will be hell to pay.
:) I laughed loudly when “she” said her name. That was a great Shield call back. Walton Goggins and Tim Olyphant can do no wrong as far as I’m concerned.
Otto Man, I was thinking the same thing about The Shield reference. lol
Best line of the night
“It ain’t gonna happen.” (Venus to a now disappointed Tig)
I disagree, best line of the night:
“Don’t judge a book by its penis”
WTF was in the igloo playmate at the end? 1lb of flesh?
“A finger and a tit”.
As David says, it is the proof required by Nero’s gang of the death of Ashley Tisdale’s hooker character. The note was signed by Skeeter, their coroner connection, who Jax asked last week for those body parts.
Just the Walton Goggins bit was worth the price of admission. He was amazing (and, actually, prettier than Ashley Tisdale). I thought the interactions with Tig were hilarious. Loved it.
What I liked was that there was focus back on the club members interacting with each other and also that the humor was back – Tig in particular. It reminded me of the shows from seasons back before there was all this international intrigue and complications.
Also a nice reminder that these are bad guys, although they did try to soften it by implying the obese guy was an asshole (because we their victims have to be somehow bad or worse than they are by comparison. Not sure if that worked here.)
I was a little confused by Jax wanting to support Jacob Hale in getting Charming Heights okayed and built – what was that all about? I know the club (and Nero) needed the space for the “escort service” but I thought they hated Hale and opposed Charming Heights as well.
typo – “we KNOW their victims have to be”….
If I remember correctly, the opposition to Charming Heights was more Clay’s issue, not so much Jax. But Jax also mentioned that working with Hale is part of a “long game” so he’s probably got one of many hidden agendas in play here.
Well, for one thing, he neutralizes the primary opposition to the Sons in Charming. He maybe gets a shot at somehow earning legit off of the Charming Heights project if there’s a way for SoA to do so. He isn’t switching sides from Hale to Oswald, since they still have blackmail on Oswald.
I think more importantly, this is a chance to make Pope more accessible. Right now, it looks like Pope is the big investor he mentions to Hale, and the Charming Heights project was shown last season to be attractive to shady investor types looking to legitimize their money. This looks like a good project for Pope, it’s an opportunity to convince him Jax is the forward-looking visionary Pope suggested he could be, instead of a vengeful enemy; and it is also a way to set up a vulnerability so they can reach Pope. Maybe it brings him physically to Charming where they can get at him, or maybe the Charming connection makes him vulnerable to SAMCRO in other ways. Maybe it’s just a way to throw their two biggest external threats (now that Romeo has them shielded from law enforcement and most criminal enemies) together to make them a single target.
Anyway, I’m pretty sure it has something to do with Jax’s long term plans for revenge on Pope.
I also think the problem they had with Charming Heights was that Georgie was behind the financing and he got Luann (Otto’s wife) killed. Now that Otto has flipped, I’d imagine Jax’s loyalty there is a little softer.
Forget the shootouts, stabbings and fistfights. I watch Sons of Anarchy to see a violent criminal biker gang get involved in zoning variances and single-family suburban residential development.
bravo
sooo agree
Lol
Lol
“Oh yeah, a lot of cock.” – Chibbs with the line of the decade.
Overall the comedic moments in this episode were brilliant and much needed given the gravity of the early part of this season. However I agree the execution of the Roosevelt moment was sloppy and incredibly predictable. I really want the home invasion line to be over. Also much like last week, we really need to stop the Gemma/Tara scenes. The bring nothing to the table but boredom, and I often find myself screwing around on my phone when those two are on camera together. Scenes are downright awful.
I do think that with Jax’ promise to Hale to get him a new investor we will see Pope beyond that Uber-Villain role and as a savvy businessman who will partner with Hale.
Was Ashley Tisdale the most meaningless stunt casting ever?
I don’t want the home invasion line to be over, I just want it to be better executed. Is potentially the most interesting story concerning the club’s relationship with the town and the club’s internal dynamics, but it gets short shrift after all the international intrigue.
WHy is no review talking about the box that Jax got? What was in it (i could barely read the note). I’ve read 4 different epsiode reviews and not one person mentions it. Any ideas?
It’s already answered in the comments: Body parts intended to fool Nero’s banger buddies who wanted to kill Ashley Tisdale.
Is Goggins the first performer to complete the arguable FX popular dramas holy trinity of Shield, Justified, SOA?
Okay damnit, what’s going on with Clay and the home invasions? You know he’s behind it and it almost looks as if he may somehow be in bed with Pope, given the way he looked at the “suspects” they had in lock-up. What’s his angle?
To undermine Jax’s leadership and get his presidency back?
Okay, that was hilarious. The tits and the sassy sold it. But damnit, I’ll never be able to look at Boyd Crowder the same way again…
I could just imagine Rayland giving one of his awesome “What in the hell?” expressions had he seen Ms. van Damme.
It’s at least questionable if Goggins was better looking than those other two. Oh, sweet God, I’m turning into Tig! His cameo was pure greatness, and I’m very pleased they did it. He played the hell out of every second he was on screen, and I agree, everyone involved really seemed to enjoy themselves.
Yeah, they telegraphed something terrible happening to Roosevelt’s wife, but I’m glad it serves to give Rockmund Dunbar something vital to do on the show. He’s been window dressing all season, and I think he’s a strong actor who can bring a lot. Still, it was crushing to see Lady Sheriff bleeding from her abdomen. That was hard to watch in a season with a lot of hard-to-watch moments.
Lowering expectations is the way to go, Geoff. It’s made all the difference in my enjoyment of this season.
Agreed on Dunbar, I’m really looking forward to him coming back into the story in a major way. I’ve missed both him and Unser, so I’m hoping they’ll have a strong second half of the season.
“(I’m pretty sure this episode set a series record for gratuitous and unsightly male nudity.)”
Unsightly? Not to some of us… :-)
I think Walton Goggins does make a better-lookin’ man than woman, though. Also loved the guys going with the “cock” angle to trick the stepson, and how stupid the stepson was to believe it.