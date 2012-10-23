‘Sons of Anarchy’ recap: ‘Toad’s Wild Ride’ (with Gemma at the wheel)

Jax: “She’s a goddamn trainwreck.”
Nero: “She’s still your mother … Women like your mom, they don’t do so good without family.”
It’s been a very Jax-centric season of “Sons of Anarchy” so far, but Clay and Gemma took the reins tonight while Jax was mostly just trying to keep up.
Let’s start with Gemma, since that’s where the episode ended and left us with the big cliffhanger going into next week: Will Abel survive the car crash? It doesn’t look so good for the kid — and frankly, I still hold him partly responsible for that whole Season 3 mess in Ireland, so I’m not too attached to him — but even with the “Sons of Anarchy” writers room on a killing spree this season, would they go so far as to kill off a child and make Gemma responsible?
It was a brutal turn, especially after she and Jax finally had a breakthrough. “I made you make up for the love he couldn’t give me anymore. I’m sorry that I’ve always been too much,” Gemma said in her confessional/apology, opening up completely about how she’s treated Jax since his brother died. “When he died, I felt so bad,” Jax admitted. “It wasn’t because he was dead, it was because I’d have you all to myself. I knew how wrong that was. I love you mom. We’re gonna get through all this, I promise.”
Even with all the insane, unforgivable, nonsense Gemma has pulled over the past four and a half seasons, it was hard not to be moved by the scene — and the performances of both Katey Sagal and Charlie Hunnam. Yes, the appeal of “Sons of Anarchy” boils down to its macho swagger, but it wouldn’t mean much if the relationships between these characters weren’t deep and complicated enough to move us … at least on occasion.
But “Sons” is still a adrenaline-fueled soap opera, and Gemma is still a drug-and-alcohol-fueled mess, so that combustible combination leaves no other out than some sort of over-the-top twist like the car crash.
As for Clay, we haven’t seen him dominate an episode this much since Season 4. After last week’s reveal that he was the mastermind of the home invasions, we got a little more detail about what his (foolish) plan to recapture his throne and saw how he decided to handle the fallout. As soon as Clay told the Nomads to go after and kill Unser for snooping around, I was pretty sure the Nomads were toast. But I appreciated the tense conversation between Clay and Unser in the former sheriff’s trailer. The history between these two runs deep, and I’m looking forward to Unser continuing to monitor Clay’s actions from his less authoritative position.
It’s also intriguing to see signs of Juice starting to realize idolizing Clay isn’t the way to go. He overheard Tara’s conversation with Clay where she flat out told her father-in-law: “To me, you’re already dead. Stay away.” He also has to have at least some idea that Clay was playing both sides with the Nomads. And with one of the Nomads — Frankie Diamonds — still out there as a loose end, Clay isn’t off the hook just yet.
Still, he’s doing his best to divert suspicion to Pope, once again telling Jax that Pope must be the man responsible for what the Nomads were doing. I guess we should also assume Clay was involved in the attack on Jax and Chibs in the episode’s final minutes? Jax took out one of his assailants and ripped off the ski mask to see the attacker was black. I can’t imagine Pope will have much patience with Jax constantly accusing him of coming after SAMCRO.
Odds and ends:
– Joel McHale’s guest appearance as Gemma’s con man one night stand didn’t really amount to much, aside from some particularly unconvincing stunt doubling in that tumble he took down the hill with Jax. But he did get his ass kicked by Jimmy Smits — who continues to be one of the season’s undeniable bright spots — and that’s not a bad addition to any resume.
– Turns out Lyla is Nero’s new Carla. So I guess even though Opie’s dead, we’ll still be seeing her around a bit.
– If you missed what Gemma said Luann’s perfume smelled like, I’ll tell you half of it was patchouli. We’ll call the other half “eau de porn star.”
– Obviously, Jax is gonna be pissed at Gemma (to put it mildly). But what about Filthy Phil (Christopher Reed), that big guy always lurking on the sidelines of clubhouse scenes who let Gemma drive even though she was clearly wasted?
What did you think of the episode?
I don’t take this show very seriously…it’s more just a guilty pleasure. Even though I expect the show to be just one long soap opera (When do they eat with all this stuff going down???), I really disliked the ending. I can do without the show killing, or even harming, children. That’s not necessary; it’s only meant to cause a gut reaction with the audience and to further erode Gemma’s relationship with Jax…it just serves their silly plot.
I hate having knee-jerk reactions to shows: the comments on message boards that read, “I’m done with this show” after a particular episode always bother me. Yet sometimes a television show gets to a point where I do ask myself, “Why do I watch this crap if it’s going to make me angry?”
I think SOA is in that category. It’s fun to watch, but it just keeps laying a giant turd in the middle of the living room floor.
When do they have time to eat?!
It’s based on Hamlet which means turmoil and tragedy for anyone is possible. Sutter doesn’t just kill people off for shock value.
I thought Gemma said when Thomas died not JT. Her other son dieing was the reason she smothered Jax
That’s an incredibly pompous statement, Dan Mackey. And I completely disagree with you.
Kro, I completely agree with you. It is rare in a season of TV shows you get a single scene that haunts you the entire next day, Sons has accomplished 3 of them this year (Tig’s kid, Opie). This one though felt unnecessary and was in there so Sutter can claim how Crazy he is on his little podcast. I am so sick of half the episodes being snoozefest scenes of Gemma relaying how broken she is, but now her being responsible for this, is just too much for me. I hate her character now and hated the way this episode ended. I too would never knee jerk and say I’m done with this show, but I really hate the way I feel right now after that last scene.
KRO LIN … I don’t think Dan Mackey’s statement was pompous at all. It is what Sutter has said more or less in several interviews over the years, and real life proves that tragedy and turmoil is possible for anyone. I think Sutter is trying to get Jax to the rock bottom and to show him and us fans (which what most of already know) is that the club will continue to be his life line, but also his demise.
What makes it pompous is that the comment was used as an argument against my post…not in a “here’s where I disagree with you and here’s where I agree” or “this is what I believe” type of comment, but in a “Oh, if you only knew Shakespeare the way Sutter knows him. He is a writer, after all.” It was just such a bloated comment.
Yeah, when do they have time to eat? And another thing–when do they do laundry? If I don’t get a scene where Filthy Phil stands in line at the DMV to renew his motorcycle registration, I’m done with this show.
I feel the same way kro.
Also I read on other review sites, why so much importance on unsers roll? Is he one of the writers also? No scenes for Chibs or Hap (where is chucky this season?) Juice and Bobby say a line or two every week and poor Chibs just grunts.
Irks me.
Nice work by you, Joe. The 24 when-does-Jack-go-potty conundrum. I assume they get their bikes inspected there at the shop, but anything else is up for grabs. They have been looking through a lot of documents this season, though, so I’d bet we’ll get to that dentist visit sooner than later.
I meant convincing… Sorry. English isn’t my first language.
All aboard the literal train…with special guests: TIMM S and JOE from the SOA comment section! Our first stop on our tour: The grass is greener on the other side!
The scene with Gemma and Jax was indeed great, however Gemma was referring to the death of Jax’s brother, not his father. She says, “Whem my Thomas died…”. Of course this will resonate even more if Able doesn’t survive the crash.
You’re absolutely right, that’s my mistake, and it does directly apply to the cliffhanger with Abel. Thanks (and thanks to Lee in the comments above) for pointing this out. I’ve corrected it now.
This show is awful now. One shocking tragedy to the next is the only way to keep this turd limping along. Just have Jax go see Gemma in hospital after crash, have her pull a gun out of her rear, blow his head off and jump out a 5 story window. WHAT A TWIST!!!
I’ve been an avid fan of this show since the beginning and in general I’m not impacted too much by anything I see on movies or television shows, whether its written for shock value or not. However, the ending of this episode evoked some emotions in me that I honestly just can’t handle and I don’t think the writers should have taken it that far. I have a son that is the world for my wife and I and that image, fictitious or not, just really felt too real and turned me off completely. Violence is one thing, but don’t involve pure innocence. Sure the other parent fans out there share the same sentiment. I may just be one of those that was mentioned in an earlier comment – I may be done with the show for good.
As mackey said..it IS based off hamlet..know ur sons b4 knocking the ppl tht do
What does that even mean, “It’s based off Hamlet?” I know what you think it means…what I’m saying is that it doesn’t mean anything to me. The Lost Boys could have been based off Hamlet…that doesn’t mean it was any good. Any person that reaches the eleventh grade has read Hamlet…
“Know ur sons” because Sutter says it’s based off Hamlet, everybody!
I guess that means it can’t be criticized, even though the show is nothing but one “shock” after another.
Look, the scene with the kid was just another cliff hanger meant to gut check the audience. The scene could have ended with the car going in the ditch, and the audience would not have known what happened to the children any more than we actually know now. To show the scene with the tree branch sticking through the car windshield, and the dripping blood and unconscious child… that was just for effect. Regardless if it helps move the plot along…because EVERYTHING that happens in this show seems to have consequences for the Club. And by the way…is this the dumbest group of bikers ever assembled? How many times are they going to get outsmarted by someone, including their own members? How are they even still standing?
It’s just a poorly written show…with some entertainment value.
But freaking Hamlet? Come on.
If you are not a fan of the show – don’t watch. I do think the ending was a little more than we needed to see – on that I agree. However, the story and the show offer a lot more than a lot of the other shows on TV today. But, if you think there is better out there….it’s a free country. You are entitled to your opinion and hundreds of other channels to choose from. I, for one, am going to stay tuned in on Tues night to see what happens next
Two thoughts:
1) I just assumed that the kids are hurt but will be ok, and the main point is that Gemma put them in danger, creating tension between her and Jax.
2) “Won’t someone think of the children?”…..I don’t want to be a jerk, but it’s kinda stupid to regularly watch a show about a murderous biker gang, but then be upset when a child gets hurt/killed. At the end of the day, they’re ALL fake characters, so why does one fake character’s life count more than another fake character’s? It’s not like they were teaching people how to abuse kids in real life or something like that.
hey guys what was the name of the song at the end when gemma crashed the car. i Heard it before on fx commercial/show just never new the name. what is it
I believe it was iggy pop and the stooges. Either called the travelers or passengers.
Iggy pop and the stooges either called passengers or travelers
It’s “The Passenger,” and evidently Iggy Pop wrote the lyrics, so that probably was them doing it on the show. I first heard it by Siouxsie and the Banshees. Great song.
Just some more info: The song is called “The Passenger” and it’s from Iggy Pop’s album, Lust for Life. Siouxsie & the Banshees latter covered the song adding a unique horn part. Iggy Pop called it his favorite cover of the song and said he wished he thought of the horn part for the original, but for my money I love Pop’s original version.
The song is “The Passenger,” and I first heard it performed by Siouxsie and the Banshees, but I don’t know who wrote it. Obviously it was sung by someone else–male–on the show. Siouxsie and the Banshees had a great video for it years ago.
The song is by Iggy Pop and is called “The Passenger”. The song has been around for a while and featured in numerous movies and commercials such as the movie The Transpotter 2 and the recent Captain Morgan commercials. I love this song personally.
It’s Iggy Pop, and the song they played on the show was his album version of the song.
awful ending. after all abel put jax (and the audience through), they pull this when Jax is already disappointed in his mother? Really poor decision.
I’m thinking I’m really in the minority here but I liked the ending (and I do have a son.) If Abel is dead, I do think it’s a gutsy decision on Sutter’s part and as someone else said, it’s part of Jax (and Tara) hitting bottom.
The only reason I don’t think he’s dead though is because we’ve been through these cliffhangers before (Juice hanging himself) and because we know things have to happen – like Tara confronting Otto with that perfume and it’s hard to imagine her doing that after Abel dies. Plus I do think there’s more involving Wendy and she’d be fairly irrelevant if Abel dies. I guess we’ll see. Maybe Tara will be the one to save him in surgery.
All in all I am enjoying this season a lot more than the last two because at least they’re not keeping as many secrets from each other and when they do, there seems to be more reason behind it. Mainly I just enjoy seeing them at home in Charming where they are (relatively) big fish in a little pond and no longer involved in the ridiculous and distracting international crap.
Lastly, looking forward to more of Eli and Jax getting together, as well as more Unser. He’s one of my favorite characters too and I was relieved that he wasn’t killed.
That was my thought as well, regarding Wendy. Unless Drea D’Matteo suddenly got picked up by another show, what was the point of bringing her around as a possible threat, if Abel is dead? The only other thing I can think of is inciting her to go on some sort of vendetta lawsuit against Jax & Gemma, claiming they stole the kid from her by smuggling her the drugs in the hospital, and now Jax’s negligence in leaving him with a drug user getting him killed.
i think you are a minority with about unser
When I saw the previews last week / at the beginning of this ep, I had a strong feeling that Unser wouldn’t die since that was what the edit seemed to suggest. Got to stop watching those previews!
I don’t think Abel dies because the dramatic impact of the accident from a storytelling standpoint (Gemma getting blamed for her reckless actions) is sufficient without needing to kill Abel off – plus the point about making the Wendy threat irrelevant as well is correct. Killing Abel off seems like it would derail the existing storylines with the club since it would be so awful that everything would stop since Jax would be grieving; if Abel’s in the hospital recovering, I could see him going out and propelling other storylines forward to keep him distracted.
Hey, FMP Leo, I always really enjoy reading your posts on these Sons recaps…..
I was thinking the same about how there are certain things that we can tell are going to happen, such as Tara returning to visit Otto with Luann’s perfume, and Wendy trying to assert her role as Abel’s mother more forcefully, which all suggest that it’s likely Abel will survive this crash (tough little critter!).
In fact, I think that if Abel is in the hospital it will play well with Wendy stepping into a larger role – with Jax out of commission, Tara possibly out of range, and Gemma a proverbial train wreck, this could be Wendy’s moment to shine, with resultant plot twists.
And i’m actually enjoying Unser a whole lot more since he stopped being sheriff. He seems more likable somehow, and sharper. The scene with Clay in the trailer was masterful. (RIP Gogo and Greg the Peg, btw – we hardly knew ye!)
I do agree that Abel will probably survive for all of the reasons everyone mentioned. (I’m the one that had the comment earlier about having a son and not liking the ending). I just really didn’t like the image left in my head after watching that – and I watch just about anything and everything. Opies death and Tigs daughters burning were shocking, but something about showing an image of a toddler that way just got me. Maybe it’s because my son looks so much like Abel…I don’t know.
What was the name of the song in the opening scene of “Toad’s Wild Ride” episode?
Headlights by Justin Warfield
I find myself annoyed in the way this show handles cliffhangers. Think back back to last season, with Juice’s suicide attempt, and Clay’s shooting. In each of these instances, along with last night’s car crash, the outcome just felt way too telegraphed. Let’s say that Abel survives – we tune in next week, and find out that we were teased and jerked around yet again. But then, let’s say he dies – and we tune in to a moment totally robbed of dramatic tension.
For me, these cliffhanger episodes just aren’t effective, because there’s such little chance for payoff. Contrast this with the gut-punch of Opie’s death a few episodes ago – an increasingly rare moment when this show doesn’t waffle or hedge its bets. Seems like it’s a little too easy these days to pick out the moments when Sutter is crying wolf.
Nice comment. Totally agree.
I liked most of the season so far, but this is the first one I really didn’t like at all. The actors playing the Nomads aren’t convincible. The first scene of the episode with Clay talking with/to the Nomads contained one of the most horrible expository dialogue I’ve ever heard.
I love the show. Sometimes i even get scared of my selve for the live i aparently have fore violence… But i gotta tell you… Of abel dies… Im out!
Convincible. lol. Sorry, not making fun of you. Just struck me as really funny. Not only is it the wrong word, it sounds like the wrong word. Convincible sounds like it should mean “can be convinced.”
You say the nomads arent believble, yet Frankie is a real life member of the Hells Angels. 25 years, left on good terms
Lots of negative comments for a pretty popular show. Wow.
I’m not sure I want to watch an hour that opens with Jax eating dinner with the family, then goes food shopping with the boys, then watches “The Shield” on TV, calls it a night and goes to sleep. Tara cleans the kitchen, reads a book to the boys to ge them to sleep. Next scene Unser thinks about taking his car in for a 30,00 mile checkup, while Tig goes shopping for a new pair of jeans.
It’s supposed to have action. I like action. I like the trials and tribulations of the club. That makes it interesting. How many viewers would tune in to an arc about the children doing horrible in school? The majority of people tune in for the action, however contrived. Sure they are all put in unbelievable situations, one after the other.
I suspend belief. You have to. Gemma’s con man shooting at Jax and co. on the highway. Some cars passing. No cops called. No, that’s not real, but it is action. It is exciting.
Are the members of Samcro smart? Well, no, for plots sake! While they take the majority of the bodies to their undertaker friend, they take the prison guard and his wife to “Chigger Woods” to bury them. Well I may see a future plot point in that!! Makes the brothers look stupid, but in reality it’s going to be a plot point, probably next season.
I think Clay is messing with Gemmas meds. He’s trying to keep her to himself and by messing with her in any way, its going to show how much of a grip he has over SAMCRO. I don’t believe Abel is dead because of Wendy still being in the story, at least I hope not! Gemma did smoke half a blunt with Unser, but with her history as a druggy, surely half a joint wouldn’t affect her that much! Clay needs to go! And he seems to be behind this crash!
I think I speak for everyone when I say that my biggest concern after Opie died was whether we’d have more 5-second scenes with his ex-wife. Thank god we got our answer this week.
I am hard of hearing and watch tv with the closed captioning enabled. It showed Thomas crying and Abel moaning. I know that the cc isn’t perfect but somebody gives the networks the script ahead of time to provide this service. Nobody wants to see a baby coffin so I don’t believe that SOA is going that route either.
This is not about a biker gang,it’s a motor cycle club.Also this show is suppose to be centered around Jax as he has to endure the pain and heartache of trying to get this club how his real father had wanted it to be.The struggle’s with his mother and step father/uncle are all a part of it.Jax has and is dealing with this struggle since season 1.I believe Sutter is a great writer and he will take all episode’s in direction’s that we don’t always understand,but will come to light when he as the writer feel’s the time is right for this show.I will not give up on the Sons i’ve watched since the 1st episode and i’ll be here for the last when ever that may be.