‘Sons of Anarchy’ Season 6 premiere draws series highs for FX

Once again, the season premiere for “Sons of Anarchy” has set series highs and network records for FX.

Tuesday (September 10) night’s “Sons of Anarchy” Season 6 return drew 5.87 million total viewers, including 3.94 million viewers among adults 18-49 and 2 million viewers among adults 18-34. That represented a 9 percent growth overall and 13 percent and 6 percent growth in those key demographics.

Actually, the “Sons” premiere posted its biggest growth in several female demographics. “Sons” was up 43 percent among women 18-34 (with 973,000 viewers) and 35 percent among women 18-49 (with 1.83 million).

Including an immediate encore, “Sons of Anarchy” drew 8.09 million viewers for the full premiere night, with 5.3 million of them in the 18-49 demo.

“Sons of Anarchy” was Tuesday night’s top program — broadcast and cable — in all of the listed demos (though not overall).

It was also the top Live+Same Day performance ever for FX in the 18-49 demographic and FX is expecting that when Live+7 data is factored in, the “Sons” premiere will rank as the network’s top single telecast ever. Last year’s “Sons of Anarchy” was the previous FX record-holder in most of these demos.