Sony won’t push ‘White House Down’ release in wake of Boston bombings

“White House Down’s” currently-scheduled June 28 release won’t be affected by the Boston tragedy.

At least that’s according to Sony, which says it isn’t planning to push back the Roland Emmerich tentpole in the wake of the Monday bombings that killed three and injured more than 170. There had been some speculation that the studio might consider moving the Channing Tatum actioner, which concerns a violent takeover of the White House by armed invaders, to a later date out of sensitivity concerns.

Of course, it wouldn’t be unusual for a studio to delay the release of a film on the heels of a tragedy. Warner Bros. did just that with Ruben Fleischer’s “Gangster Squad” following the Aurora shooting rampage last July – though in that case the studio made the decision to replace a mid-film action sequence set in a movie theater with an alternate set piece, which required additional shooting days that would have made it difficult to make the film’s originally-scheduled Sept. 7 release date.

Do you think Sony should push “White House Down’s” release date? Sound off in the comments.

Source: The Wrap