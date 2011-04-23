Sony’s Norio Ohga, credited with developing the CD, dies

04.23.11 7 years ago

TOKYO (AP) – Sony says its former president and chairman Norio Ohga, credited with developing the compact disc, has died. He was 81.

Sony Corp. Chairman Howard Stringer said Ohga helped redefine the Japanese manufacturer not only as an electronic hardware company but helped it also expand into software or entertainment.

Ohga died Saturday in Tokyo of multiple organ failure. He was president of the company from 1982 to 1995.

