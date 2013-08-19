You guys! Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark has adopted her direwolf

#Game of Thrones
08.19.13 5 years ago

I’d estimate that I talk about how much I want a direwolf about 4 times a week. Sometimes it’s said in a wouldn’t that be cool? tone, other times I play it off as a joke, and sometimes I murmur it aloud, wistfully, while I’m all by myself.

It’s just that, you guys, I really, really want a direwolf!

And now Sansa Stark? She has a direwolf. Okay, Sansa Stark always had a direwolf, now Sophie Turner, the actress who plays the crimson-haired lovely, also has a diewolf. Specifically, she adopted the dog who played  her Lady on “Game of Thrones,” took her home, and named her Zunni.

I have never before been so jealous of another human being. Unless Emilia Clarke gets to take home one of her dragons, in which case I will be frothing at the mouth.

(via Uproxxx)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSdirewolfgame of thronesSANSA STARKSOPHIE TURNERZunni

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP