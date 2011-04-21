Fox Searchlight joins ‘Sound of My Voice’ cult

The suspenseful drama “Sound of My Voice” has been acquired by Fox Searchlight for theatrical release in English speaking territories.

Directed by Zal Batmanglij and written by Batmanglij and Brit Marling, “Sound of My Voice” stars Brit Marling (“Another Earth”), Christopher Denham (“Shutter Island”), Nicole Vicius (“Half Nelson”) and Avery Pohl. It was produced by Hans Ritter, Shelley Surpin and Brit Marling.

The film follows L.A. couple Peter (Denham) and Lorna (Vicius), as they join a mysterious cult, led by Maggie (Marling), hoping to expose the cult as fake and freeing the group members from Maggie’s spell.

“Zal Batmanglij”s first feature offers a truly unique voice in filmmaking with a tense and compelling tale. Brit Marling amazed us once again with her stunningly deft performance,” said Fox Searchlight Pictures Presidents Stephen Gilula and Nancy Utley in a release. “We are thrilled to be working with such exceptional talent.”

“‘Sound of My Voice’ could not have found a better home than at Fox Searchlight. I’m inspired by their brave choices and unwavering support of filmmakers. I’m excited to be part of the family,” said Batmanglij