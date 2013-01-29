Soundgarden rebels against DJs and rides segways in new Dave Grohl-directed video

Soundgarden have enlisted fellow rocker Dave Grohl to direct the video for their latest single “By Crooked Steps” from the Seattle band’s comeback album “King Animal.”

The unusually light-hearted clip features Soundgarden as some sort of motorcycle gang — except they ride Segways when they cruise the streets of suburban L.A. gang. They soon get in a scuffle with a dance DJ in a dingy club, where they take over the stage and tear into their own live, hard rocking material. Girls, booze and good times suddenly appear — until the cops, led by an unmasked EDM superstar Deadmau5 — shut them down.

It’s a fun, tongue-in-cheek move in the never-ending Rock and Roll vs. Electronic Music rivalry.

Watch it here:

Grohl, who’s taken some time off of his main band Foo Fighters to direct the upcoming rock doc “Sound City,” no doubt became friends with Soundgarden when he was drumming for Nirvana in the early ’90s Seattle scene. Time sure does fly.

What do you think of the video?