Soundtrack listing and toys reveal major ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ spoiler

Merchandising for movies can be a double-edged sword.
On the one hand, merchandising can be a way to help sell a film, and it can also give fans of a film something to have as a reminder or a piece of the movie. There was a time when merchandising only really existed after a film came out, or in some very special circumstances, it would happen simultaneous with a film’s release.
There came a point, though, where merchandising became a given and things started coming out before the movie, and that leads to some very particular problems. I will never forget about a month before “Return Of The Jedi” came out, when I found the novelization in stores. I couldn’t resist. I bought the book, and I decided to keep it without reading it until the moment I could see the film. My mom, though, didn’t have any problem reading the book, which I didn’t realize until we were in the car a few days later. I was talking about “Star Wars,” which was pretty much true all day every day, and I mentioned how curious I was to find out who “the other” was that Yoda had referred to, and my mom answered, “That’s Princess Leia. She’s Luke’s sister.”
To say I was upset would be an understatement. She didn’t seem to realize what she’d done, but I was inconsolable. Since then, spoiler culture has only gotten more and more complicated to navigate, and these days, there are land mines that audiences have to worry about, and this weekend, things got particularly ugly for fans of the Marvel movie universe when both a soundtrack listing and a photo of the toy line revealed one of the biggest spoilers for “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”
I’m not going to repeat the spoiler here. I’m genuinely frustrated that I learned it, and I’m especially irritated that I learned it the way I did. Fans of “Star Wars” dealt with something similar when the soundtrack listing for “The Phantom Menace” was released early and there was a track called “Qui-Gon’s Funeral.” The “Winter Soldier” thing isn’t a character death, but it’s something that I would imagine is a pretty major reveal, and now, if you want to avoid learning it early, you’re going to have to spend every moment between now and April 4th being extra careful for fear someone will put it in a headline (like MTV Films did) or just drop the info in a forum (which seems to be happening repeatedly).
Consider yourself warned, and if you do know the spoiler, please don’t repeat it in our comments section. I have to say… I suspected something like this was true, but I really wish I’d had a chance to have the full impact of the moment happen in the theater.
“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” is in theaters April 4, 2014.
I think it has to be fake. one of them is called “Fast and the Fury-ous.” Another is “Assignment Miami Beach.” And the spoiler track is only 3 seconds long. What song is only 3 seconds long?
And “Mission to Moscow.” whoever made it up is a big Police Academy fan.
but I agree with you, putting out that toy was a big mistake
There are also toys of AIM soldiers, and Baron Zemo. A toy is no indication of anything. I’ll be very surprised if the alleged spoiler turns out to be true, mostly because I think such a plot element would turn what promises to be the movie’s interesting shades of grey into black and white.
I agree. It all just doesn’t pass the smell test to me. Jeff, I also agree with you that this spoiler, if true, turns a smart spy film into something less interesting.
Exactly–what’s more interesting for this story? A villain who represents idealism that’s become compromised and corrupted, or one who’s the personification of evil? The latter means that everything that’s wrong with the big government spy organization can be traced to his evil manipulations, which once thwarted,should put everything back on the straight and narrow. From everything I’ve heard about this movie, I give it credit for having more on it’s brain than that.
Didn’t one of the cast (I won’t repeat who) say something like “I play a bad guy” several months ago, only to have the Marvel publicity machine clamp down in him/her and keep him/her from making any further comments?
I do remember that. Even though I haven’t read the comics, I kind of put 1 and 1 together and spoiled it myself. Darn you, critical thinking! :-)
It’s the Winter Soldier story. Anyone who read it already is not surprised who Pierce is turning out to be.
I looked at it. Do we think that will be in the movie?
I tend to believe that it’s true. Sometimes toy lines include figures that aren’t actually from the movie, but something about this one makes me believe that it’s going to happen. I should mention I haven’t read the comic this is based on so I can’t say for sure.
Its about Agent Carter:
She’s part of the Winter Soldier program too.
She and Black Widow have an epic fight where thousands of civilians are murdered and Captain America has to choose whether or not to kill Carter.
He does – By breaking her neck.
Afterwards, he acts as if none of it affected him at all and talks about baseball.
This is the second time I have seen this post or something similar on a message board of a site like this. I know Agent Carter is in The Winter Soldier, but I had assumed she would only show up in flashbacks and not feature in any of the present day action. If this is true, which I am suspicious of, then Winter Soldier could get very interesting.
if true it’s not like it’s something comic book fans didn’t see coming given the events that take place in the comic. Granted not identical to the comic but there was enough hints about it in the trailer.
And this makes the filmmaker’s to keep the “Iron Man 3” reveal even more amazing. I don’t know if the toymakers were in on the secret, or kept in the dark. All my children know of the movie is what they’ve learned from the LEGO sets/promotional material, and they are convinced that the Mandarin battles Iron Man at the end of the film.
This is going to be a loooong six weeks. Can’t visit any movie sites, because more often than not, the sites puts the ^%$#@! spoiler in the headline.