Sour Note: ‘Glee’s’ farewell season trimmed from 24 episodes to 13

“Glee” is going out on a…well, reduced note.
FOX's order for the sixth and final season of the former ratings-getter has been reduced from 24 to 13 episodes, it was revealed today via Deadline. The final batch of eps will debut in midseason – not a surprise given that the show wasn't included on the network's fall schedule at this year's upfronts.
Once one of the most-talked about shows on television, “Glee's” ratings began a steady decline in its third season, with the Season 5 finale falling to a drastically low 1.87 million viewers/1.2 in the coveted 18-49 demo (though the season overall saw a bump early on due to the tragic death of series star Cory Monteith).
What do you think of “Glee's” reduced Season 6 order? Are you still watching? Let us know in the comments.
I’m a big Glee fan, but definitely think the show has gone downhill. The smarter decision would have been to end the show after last season – the season finale felt very much like a series finale. Glad Murphy understands and cut the final season to 13 eps.
Alyssa – Murphy might be fine with it, but to be sure, that (the order being cut to 13) was not his call.