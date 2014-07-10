Sour Note: ‘Glee’s’ farewell season trimmed from 24 episodes to 13

07.10.14

“Glee” is going out on a…well, reduced note.

FOX's order for the sixth and final season of the former ratings-getter has been reduced from 24 to 13 episodes, it was revealed today via Deadline. The final batch of eps will debut in midseason – not a surprise given that the show wasn't included on the network's fall schedule at this year's upfronts.

Once one of the most-talked about shows on television, “Glee's” ratings began a steady decline in its third season, with the Season 5 finale falling to a drastically low 1.87 million viewers/1.2 in the coveted 18-49 demo (though the season overall saw a bump early on due to the tragic death of series star Cory Monteith).  

What do you think of “Glee's” reduced Season 6 order? Are you still watching? Let us know in the comments.

