‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Is Now Sony’s Highest-Grossing Film Ever

08.18.19

Last month, Spider-Man: Far From Home became the first film adaptation of the wall-crawler’s comic book story to earn $1 billion at the global box office. Now, according to Deadline’s recent box office analysis, it seems the latest iteration of Marvel and Sony’s exclusive deal over the character has achieved another notable bit of financial success. As of Sunday, Far From Home has outpaced Skyfall to become Sony Pictures’ highest-grossing film ever.

In late 2012 and early 2013, Skyfall, the third film in the James Bond franchise to feature Daniel Craig’s take on 007, raked in $1.108 billion at the global box office — making it Sony Pictures’ new record holder. No other film produced or distributed by the company had ever earned as much. Seven years later, however, Far From Home has effectively taken Bond’s title. Per Deadline, the latest Spider-Man film is projected to have a cool $1.109 billion by the end of Sunday.

Box Office Mojo currently lists Far From Home‘s domestic and foreign box office takes as $376 million and $726 million, respectively. If Deadline’s generally accurate projections hold out, though, then the latter will get bumped up to $733 million. This will effectively push Spider-Man over Skyfall without issue and lay the groundwork for a few extra days (if not weeks) of box office returns for Sony’s new champion.

(Via Deadline)

