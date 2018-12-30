Sony Pictures Animation

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a very good movie. It’s also the basis for an excellent hip-hop soundtrack and separate Christmas album, but these are just a handful of the many moving parts that made Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s monumental film what it is. And all of it can be traced back to the incredibly complex script that Lord co-wrote with Rodney Rothman (22 Jump Street, Undeclared). On Saturday, the latter revealed that Sony Pictures had published the entire script online for all to see.

IndieWire reports that Rothman took to Twitter to break the news of the latest Spider-Verse release on Saturday afternoon. “Sony was kind enough to make our #Spiderverse script available online,” he wrote. “Here it is if you’re interested.”

Sony was kind enough to make our #Spiderverse script available online. Here it is if you're interested. https://t.co/CO2EQCKdD3 — rodneyrothman (@rodneyrothman) December 29, 2018

Sure enough, all 132 pages of Lord and Rothman’s final Spider-Verse script are available for everyone’s perusal at Sony’s official website. Fans can also download the script’s PDF file to read offline at their own pace. Obviously, reading black text on white pages is nothing like the experience of seeing Lord and Miller’s fantastic film on the big screen, but for any working or aspiring writers out there who might want to know how Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse first began on the page, it’s a great tool to have.

