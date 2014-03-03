Spider-Man swings through New York in new ‘Amazing’ motion posters

(CBR) Why look at static images to promote movies when motion posters exist? Empire Online has revealed two new motion posters for Marc Webb's “Amazing Spider-Man 2,” which feature Andrew Garfield web-swinging through the New York concrete jungle dressed as the iconic wall-crawler. While some of the footage has been seen previously, it's certainly intriguing to see it used in a new way.

Releasing May 2, “Amazing Spider-Man 2” also stars Emma Stone, Dane DeHaan, Jamie Foxx, Paul Giamatti and Sally Field.