Spider-Man swings through New York in new ‘Amazing’ motion posters

and 03.03.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Why look at static images to promote movies when motion posters exist? Empire Online has revealed two new motion posters for Marc Webb's “Amazing Spider-Man 2,” which feature Andrew Garfield web-swinging through the New York concrete jungle dressed as the iconic wall-crawler. While some of the footage has been seen previously, it's certainly intriguing to see it used in a new way.

Releasing May 2, “Amazing Spider-Man 2” also stars Emma Stone, Dane DeHaan, Jamie Foxx, Paul Giamatti and Sally Field.

