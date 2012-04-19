A+

Spidey gets down ‘n’ dirty in latest ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ image

04.19.12 6 years ago

Spider-Man has been a filthy, filthy boy.

The rebooted webslinger (now played by Andrew Garfield) is all icky and muddy in a new still released via the film’s official Facebook page, his famous red-and-blue suit tarnished just slightly as he looks off at some unknown threat out of frame.

So what, pray tell, is the nature of the scene from which this still was taken? Perhaps the one glimpsed in the most recent U.S. trailer that sees Spidey taking on a small army of cops? Could be. Also, is he wearing a jockstrap under that unitard?

I suppose we’ll find out the answers to all these questions and more (ok, maybe not the jockstrap one) when “The Amazing Spider-Man” hits theaters on July 3.

My grade for the image: A+, because why not? Grade it for yourself at top left!

Follow me on Twitter @HitFixChris
 

