Spidey swings into action in ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ IMAX poster

#Spiderman
06.27.12 6 years ago

If you’re willing to shell out a butt-load of money at one of those “Amazing Spider-Man” midnight IMAX 3-D showings, you won’t go home empty-handed.

That’s because Marvel is giving out free posters to everyone who attends one of the high-priced 12:01 am screenings on opening night – and below you can get a glimpse of what’s on offer. Featuring Spidey swooping into action as the Lizard looms large above him (what are they, trapped inside a computer circa 1992?), the one-sheet can be yours so long as you’re amenable to shoveling a few extra dollars into the studio’s already-overflowing pockets. That’s a good fanboy…

Check out the poster below and let us know what you think!

“The Amazing Spider-Man” hits theaters on July 3.

TOPICS#Spiderman
TAGSIMAXSPIDERMANThe Amazing SpidermanThe Amazing SpiderMan poster

