Spike Lee’s ‘Oldboy’ remake acquired by FilmDistrict

FilmDistrict has picked up the domestic theatrical rights to Spike Lee’s upcoming remake of “Oldboy,” starring Josh Brolin, Elizabeth Olsen (“Martha Marcy May Marlene”) and “District 9’s” Sharlto Copley.

Mark Protosevich (“Thor”) wrote the adapted screenplay and will co-produce, along with Roy Lee, Doug Davison and Nathan Kahane. Joe Drake of Good Universe, and John Middleton will executive produce.

“Oldboy” centers on a successful business man (Josh Brolin) who is held hostage for 20 years in solitary confinement by a mysterious captor. Upon his sudden release, things get really weird when he attempts to get revenge on his tormentors, meeting a pretty young social worker (Elizabeth Olsen) and an enigmatic man (Sharlto Copley) who may or may not be hold the answers.

The film is a remake of the acclaimed 2003 South Korean thriller directed by Park Chan-Wook and starring Choi Min-sik.

“Spike Lee is the right filmmaker to reimagine and put his touch onto arguably one of the most talked about thrillers in recent memory,” FilmDistrict”s Peter Schlessel said in a statement. “The cast that he and producers Nathan, Joe, Roy and Doug have put together is sure to elevate the material and engage audiences. FilmDistrict is proud to be releasing one of the first films from Good Universe here in the U.S.”

Good Universe”s Joe Drake and Nathan Kahane added, “Nothing thrills us more than to partner with our longtime friend Peter and the exceptional team at FilmDistrict.”

Lee’s “Red Hook Summer” is currently in theaters in the U.S.