Spike Lee’s ‘Oldboy’ shifts to Thanksgiving release date

“Oldboy” wants you to change your Thanksgiving plans.

FimDistrict’s Spike Lee-directed remake, starring Josh Brolin, has been pushed back one month and will now open on November 27.

It was originally scheduled to be released October 25, which would have put it up against Ridley Scott’s buzzy drama “The Counselor,” which stars Michael Fassbender, Brad Pitt, Penelope Cruz, Cameron Diaz and Javier Bardem.

Instead, “Oldboy” will now face Thanksgiving releases “HomeFront,” starring Sylvester Stallone and Jason Staham, and the Disney’s animated “Frozen.”

Limited releases that weekend include award season hopefuls “Grace of Monaco” and “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.”

“Oldboy” also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Samuel L. Jackson and Sharlto Copley. The film is a remake of Park Chan-Wook’s acclaimed 2003 thriller in which a man is mysteriously kidnapped for 20 years and, upon his sudden release, sets out for revenge.