‘SpongeBob: Sponge Out of Water’ First Look: Scarily Real?

#Nickelodeon
07.24.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

SpongeBob Squarepants' first cinematic adventure was a decade ago, but now the animated Nickelodeon sea creature is back with a sharp, “real” new look. Check out SpongeBob and his pals in “SpongeBob: Sponge Out of Water” as they pop in (what looks like) living color. The film features live-action and animated moments, but the most essential element of SpongeBob's personality remains the same: Nick legend Tom Kenny is back to provide his voice.

“SpongeBob: Sponge Out of Water” comes out February 6, 2015. 

