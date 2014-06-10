Spoon releases new song ‘Rent I Pay,’ and it’s pretty great

Efficient, distorted, fresh and messy. That's how I'd describe Spoon's “Rent I Pay,”the first song to arrive from their forthcoming album “They Want My Soul.”

The band has in various forms of away-time for the last four years, their longest break. Singer Britt Daniel formed the Divine Fits, drummer Jim Eno has produced some great records from !!!, Heartless Bastards and more, for instance.

I've gotten the impression from talking to Daniel before that he needs a certain amount of distance from his band to get anything done. He moved out of Austin, for instance; he writes lyrics separately, which is one of the hardest part of his job description.

I love the crunch and pop of 2001's “Girls Can Tell” and the tight empty spaces of 2002's “Kill the Moonlight.” I don't think I or the band could explain how those albums — released one after the other — felt so different and so much the opposite of stale. 2010's “Transference” had some of that wear (I hate to say it) and it had more than three years to boil.

All this to say, I think “Rent I Pay” is a really good sign. It's something very straight-forward and viscerally rock 'n' roll, even with the metronomic mid-tempo. As previously reported, Spoon added a permanent new member, keyboardist Alex Fischel (who also served in Divine Fits), and you can hear his organ sprinklings here, too.

Pre-orders are up now for “They Want My Soul,” due Aug. 5 via Loma Vista, their first for the label.

Listen to the song below; tour dates are below that.

06/14/14 – Burnaby, BC – CBC Festival

06/21/14 – Toronto, ON – NXNE Festival

06/14/14 – Vancouver, BC – CBC Music Festival

06/22/14 – Minneapolis, MN – Rock the Garden 2014

06/26-28/14 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

07/12-13/14 – Telluride, CO – The Ride Festival

07/18/14 – Louisville, KY – Forecastle Festival

07/25/14 – Seattle, WA – Capitol Hill Block Party

08/01/14 – Chicago, IL – Metro

08/02/14 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

08/08/14 – Los Angeles, CA – “They Want My Soul” on The Fairbanks Lawn of the Hollywood Forever Cemetery

08/10/14 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands

08/17/14 – Portland, OR – Musicfest NW

08/30-31/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Made in America Festival

09/05/14 – Raleigh, NC – Hopscotch Music Festival

09/07/14 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Music Festival

10/03-05/14 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/10-12/14 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival