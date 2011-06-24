‘Spy Kids: All the Time in the World’ to be shown in ‘Aroma-scope’

You may have noticed that the posters for the upcoming “Spy Kids: All the Time in the World” promise that the film will be shown in “4D.” What’s that, you ask? Well, with all apologies to Einstein, the fourth dimension is “Aromascope.”

Audiences will be given a free scratch-and-sniff card (along with their 3D glasses) at each screening. Onscreen cues will let viewers know which odor to sniff in order to interact more with the family adventure film.

This gimmick has been done before, notably for 1960’s “The Scent of Mystery,” 2003’s animated “Rugrats Go Wild” and, infamously, John Waters’ 1981 campfest “Polyester,” during which audiences could smell pizza, glue, gasoline and feces. “Spy Kids” probably won’t have any of those.

Here’s the new poster:

“Spy Kids” director Robert Rodriguez (“Sin City”) has always had an eye for cinematic gimmicks. The last film in the franchise, 2003’s “Spy Kids 3,” was shown in 3D, a few years ahead of the current crop of stereoscopic films.

“Families are going to love the interactivity of this new addition to the movie going experience,” said Rodriguez in a release. “And best of all, you won’t have to pay extra for 4D Aromascope, which will be provided to every theater whether it be 2D or 3D.”

The film offers a new pair of title heroes (played by Rowen Blanchard and Mason Cook), with veterans Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara playing supporting roles. In addition to Jessica Alba, the latest “Spy Kids” also stars series newcomers Jeremy Piven (playing the villain), “The Soup’s” Joel McHale, and “The Office” star Ricky Gervais, providing the voice of a kung fu dog.

The film opens in 4D nationwide on August 19.

Watch the trailer below: