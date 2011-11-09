Stan Lee lands another film honor

It’s a good year for Stan Lee. “Thor” and “Captain America: The First Avenger” have laid the groundwork for “The Avengers” next year. He got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January. The Visual Effects Society has tapped him for a lifetime achievement honor, and the awards just keep coming.

Today the Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced that the comic book legend will receive its Vanguard Award this year. The prize recognizes achievements in new media and technology. Previous recipients include George Lucas, John Lasster and YouTube founders Chad Hurley, Steve Chen and Will Wright.

“I am extremely appreciative that the Producers Guild has chosen me for this distinguished award,” Lee says in the press release. “I am eager to continue to expand comic book storytelling into the digital space and am honored to be awarded alongside such amazing visionaries.”

The award comes at a time when comic books, just like most literature, have been making a transition to digital consumption. In August, DC Comics launched “The New 52,” a renumbering of 52 of the company’s titles that are available in brick and mortar stores and online on the same day. (Which reminds me, I need to grab the ole’ iPad and see what’s out today.) Lee was most influential in Marvel Comics, naturally, and though such a definitive step hasn’t been taken by that company toward digital yet, it eventually will.

The 23rd annual Producers Guild Awards will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2012.