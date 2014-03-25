‘Star Trek’ fans can now get totally wasted on Klingon Warnog beer

While I'm not a fan of “Star Trek” I am a fan of beer, so color me just a tad excited to try Klingon Warnog, the new “Star Trek”-themed beverage announced Monday by CBS Consumer Products and the aptly-named Federation Beer (makers of the Canada-only Vulcan Ale). “Hints of clove, banana and caramel”? Yes, please! And here's the best part: Warnog is the first official “Star Trek”-themed alcoholic beverage to be made available in the U.S. As the Klingons would say: ghom Ha'!

