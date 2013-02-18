‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ gets a nifty motion poster narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch

#Star Trek
02.18.13 6 years ago

No need to adjust your computer screens – the below “Star Trek Into Darkness” one-sheet is indeed moving.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s mysterious villain repeats his harsh words from the film’s trailer (“Enjoy these final moments of peace, for I have returned to have my vengeance,” etc.) over a brand-new motion poster for the forthcoming J.J. Abrams sequel, and boy are we excited. Check it out below, along with a new image of Cumberbatch’s John Harrison tweeted out by the film’s official Twitter account on Monday.

“Star Trek Into Darkness” hits theaters on May 17.
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Trek
TAGSBENEDICT CUMBERBATCHJohn HarrisonStar TrekStar Trek Into DarknessStar Trek Into Darkness poster

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP