‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ gets a nifty motion poster narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch

No need to adjust your computer screens – the below “Star Trek Into Darkness” one-sheet is indeed moving.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s mysterious villain repeats his harsh words from the film’s trailer (“Enjoy these final moments of peace, for I have returned to have my vengeance,” etc.) over a brand-new motion poster for the forthcoming J.J. Abrams sequel, and boy are we excited. Check it out below, along with a new image of Cumberbatch’s John Harrison tweeted out by the film’s official Twitter account on Monday.

“Star Trek Into Darkness” hits theaters on May 17.

