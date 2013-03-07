‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ opening a week earlier in the U.K.

03.07.13

U.K. fans will get a chance to boldly go where no one has gone before a full week before U.S. fans. 

“Star Trek Into Darkness,” the much-hyped sequel to J.J. Abrams’ 2009 reboot of the series, will now be unveiled in the United Kingdom on May 9, whereas American audiences will have to way until May 15 for their first look.

Of course, speculation is brewing that the film’s U.S. release date will be shifted forward one week as well. 

“Darkness” co-star Simon Pegg revealed the news over Twitter, saying, “Looks like Star Trek Into Darkness will land in the UK first. Release date May 9th. That’s about 8 weeks away. Not long considering.”

The “Darkness” cast includes returning “Star Trek” cast members Pegg Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Bruce Greenwood, John Cho and Karl Urban, plus newcomers Alice Eve and Benedict Cumberbatch.

As an added bonus to U.K. fans, they get to find out who Cumberbatch is playing (Khan?) before Trekkers in the U.S. 

“Star Trek Into Darkness” opens May 9 in the U.K.

It’s currently set to roll out Stateside May 15 on IMAX 3D screens, followed by a regular 2D release on May 17.

