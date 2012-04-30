‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ to hit Blu-ray this summer

A Blu-ray edition of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” Season 1 is beaming into stores on July 24.

The 6-disc set will feature a slew of never-before-seen bonus material, including archival footage, making-of featurettes, behind-the-scenes interviews, a gag reel and more. In addition, the show will feature a new high-definition look and enhanced audio.

The Blu-ray release comes on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the series, which aired in syndication from 1987-1994. Starring Patrick Stewart (Captain Jean-Luc Picard), Jonathan Frakes (Commander William T. Riker), LeVar Burton (Lt. Commander Geordi La Forge), Marina Sirtis (Counselor Deanna Troi), Brent Spiner (Lt. Commander Data), Michael Dorn (Lieutenant Worf), Gates McFadden (Dr. Beverly Crusher) and Wil Wheaton (Wesley Crusher), the show won a total of 18 Emmys and a Peabody Award during its run.

You can check out full specs and cover art for the upcoming set below!

Disc One:

Episodes

• Encounter at Farpoint

• The Naked Now

• Code of Honor

Special Features

• Episodic Promos

• Energized! Taking The Next Generation to the Next Level (HD)

• Star Trek: The Next Generation Archives: The Launch

o Introduction to the Series (1987)

o Promo #1

o Promo #2

o Promo #3

o Season One Promo

Disc Two:

Episodes

• The Last Outpost

• Where No One Has Gone Before

• Lonely Among Us

• Justice

• The Battle

Special Features

• Episodic Promos

Disc Three:

Episodes

• Hide and Q

• Haven

• The Big Goodbye

• Datalore

• Angel One

Special Features

• Episodic Promos

Disc Four:

Episodes

• 11001001

• Too Short a Season

• When the Bough Breaks

• Home Soil

• Coming of Age

Special Features

• Episodic Promos

Disc Five:

Episodes

• Heart of Glory

• The Arsenal of Freedom

• Symbiosis

• Skin of Evil

• We”ll Always Have Paris

Special Features

• Episodic Promos

Disc Six:

Episodes

• Conspiracy

• The Neutral Zone

Special Features

• Episodic Promos

• Stardate Revisited: The Origin of Star Trek: The Next Generation (HD)

o Part 1: Inception

o Part 2: Launch

o Part 3: The Continuing Mission

• Gag Reel

• Archival Mission Logs

o The Beginning

o Selected Crew Analysis

o The Making of a Legend

o Memorable Missions