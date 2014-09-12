Watching ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ ending without music will make you uncomfortable

#Star Wars
09.12.14

Music is an integral part of filmmaking. It tells the viewer important things, like when to be sad. Or when a jump moment is about to happen. But when you strip out the score to an iconic movie like “Star Wars: A New Hope,” you expect it will stand on the merits of the visuals. You'd be wrong.

While cutting together their parody of Episode IV, Auralnauts noticed something weird. The celebratory throne room sequence at the end of the film becomes a tedious, awkward encounter with the removal of the music. Without the swelling orchestra – which isn't onscreen so it's not outside the realm of possibility the characters can't hear it – the ceremony drags on longer than a Catholic wedding.

