Star Wars Announces Reboot Of Expanded Universe Lore

For over 35 years the Star Wars Expanded Universe has added thousands of years of storytelling lore to Lucas's vision via novels, comics, video games, and more. All told by dozens of fans turned author, sometimes to the contradiction of already established stories in the timeline.
When Disney merged with LucasFilm last year they hired a team of people headed by 'Holocron Keeper' Leland Chee to sort through the myths and create a single cohesive timeline. Radio silence followed as news organizations turned their all-seeing eye to the pre-production ramp-up for Abrams' 'Episode VII' filming. Until today.
StarWars.com broke the news the film sequels will not be following the plot lines set out Timonthy Zahn in his 'Heir to the Empire' series. Or any other post-'Return of the Jedi' stories. From the official release:
In order to give maximum creative freedom to the filmmakers and also preserve an element of surprise and discovery for the audience, Star Wars Episodes VII-IX will not tell the same story told in the post-Return of the Jedi Expanded Universe. While the universe that readers knew is changing, it is not being discarded. Creators of new Star Wars entertainment have full access to the rich content of the Expanded Universe. For example, elements of the EU are included in Star Wars Rebels. The Inquisitor, the Imperial Security Bureau, and Sienar Fleet Systems are story elements in the new animated series, and all these ideas find their origin in roleplaying game material published in the 1980s.
As part of their restructuring into a cohesive whole, only the six Star Wars episodes, 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars,' and the new 'Star Wars Rebels' are considered core. According to Disney/Lucasfilm, “These stories are the immovable objects of Star Wars history, the characters and events to which all other tales must align.”
However, this does not mean the Expanded Universe as it exists now will be stricken from the record. Disney realizes demand for existing tales remains and all existing stories will be kept in print under the banner of 'Legends,' a new division created for orphaned EU storylines.
Perhaps to soften the blow Disney/Lucasfilm simultaneously released this video with the announcement, as an ode to Star Wars EU of the past, present, and future. The mini-documentary talks with several prominent Expanded Universe creators about their love for Star Wars and is part love letter, part swan song for an era.
You can read the press release in its entirety at StarWars.com.
You can get rid of anything… ANYTHING… including the Vong.
Just please… leave Grand Admiral Thrawn alone.
He is one of the greatest Star Wars characters ever created.
You can
I bought all the Zahn books when they came out naively believing them to be the fleshed out storyline for episodes 7-9 Lucas had originally planned. I think I was more disappointed with them than the PT. I will never understand the love for Thrawn. What a boring character. To each his own I suppose. I won’t miss any EU stuff in the slightest. I only wish they would jettison the animated stuff as part of the canon as well.
Well, they lost this Star Wars fan. That’s for sure! The EU is what SAVED Star Wars from going into obscurity in the early 90’s. To discard it as trash is plain disrespectful to all the authors and fans involved.
Enjoy counting how many “hidden Mickey’s” they put in Episode 7. Disney Star Wars is where I draw the line.
Yeah! What is Disney doing giving us a fresh, ORIGINAL story for the sequels? I’d MUCH rather see them remake one of the books where, those who have read it, already know the story, the direction it’s headed, and won’t be surprised by any of the new movies! Please Disney, pigeon hole your writers and creators! Don’t surprise us with a new direction you may want to take it! Yep! Great idea!
GRSEIF7 has a point. Instead of paying tribute to all the hard work put forth from the artist, authors and fans involved, Disney is doing the right thing by giving them all the finger and starting a NEW Disney EU.
This way they can squeeze millions of dollars out of it’s fan base all over again with mass media tie-ins before they reboot the entire franchise altogether and re-package it again!
But how DARE someone speak up for the authors and artist! BOO! Who cares about them now. Star Wars is back in the limelight!
All I want to see is Zak Efron swing a light saber on the screen! Yippie!
The authors were paid for their services, and time! I don’t think any of them are starving artists! I might also add, the books aren’t going anywhere! Granted, they’re being rebranded under the “Legacy” title, but the books will still be made available! Who say’s those same authors, and creators, you seem to care so much about, won’t be around to be a part of the new timeline, just like Dave Filoni went from “Clone Wars” to “Rebels”? Think of it as a fresh clean slate of new stories and timeline of a series that, I think we all can agree, we love! DC and Marvel have been doing it for years! I AM a fan of a lot of the EU, but I can get excited, and appreciate this new direction that Disney and Lucasfilm are taking! I’m very surprised others can’t see it!
Poll: Will you be reading the new books or are you done with Star Wars expanded material after this announcement?
