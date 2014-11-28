The 25 best Oscar-winning film scores of all time

Musical theorist Michel Chion coined the term “synchresis” to define the forging of picture and sound, the way artistry on both sides of the line blurs into our favorite movie moments. Sound design can manifest and warp reality, but film scoring has its own synchresistic effect, albeit one that's rather bizarre.
There's no reason music should ever be playing against a film aiming for truth. Yet over 100-plus years of filmmaking, a composer's touch – or restraint – has become an essential part of the medium's power. A musical cue stamps an iconic scene, a director's vision and a film's legacy. There are sense memories connected to the opening notes of an iconic theme.
Nevertheless, it took the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences a few years to recognize film music's weight-pulling at the Oscars. Film's transition into a synced sound medium kept the business resisting the honor until the 7th Annual Academy Awards in 1935. Even then, the statue went to various studios' music departments, the composer merely a cog in the machine. In 1938, composers were finally dignified with the “win.” And the field was highly competitive – until 1945, studios were guaranteed a nomination simply by submitting a qualified entry.
Throughout Oscar history, film scoring demanded division based on the films in the mix. In the early years, there was “Best Original Score” and, for musicals or adaptations, “Best Scoring.” In 1962, the distinction morphed into “Substantially Original Score” and “Scoring of Music Adaptation or Treatment.” The 1970s saw another shift into “Original Dramatic Score” and “Original Song Score and Adaptation.” It wasn't until the 1980s that the Hollywood musical's lifespan diminished enough to collect musical submissions into one “Best Original Score” category, the Academy deeming scores adapting existing material ineligible. But soon enough, the organization revived the “Dramatic” and “Comedy/Musical” distinction between 1995 and 1998. While it may have felt like an overextension, the split allowed for Rachel Portman (“Emma”) and Anne Dudley (“The Full Monty”) to become the only two female composers to pick up Best Original score honors to date.
So, to honor nearly 80 years of film score winners, we're presenting the 25 best. But to keep ourselves level-headed, our list is relegated to champions of the Best Original Score, Drama or Comedy categories. No musicals or adapted scores (this time). The list is a fusion between our two individual picks, the highest ranking scores finding common ground between us. Compiling the best of the best involved leaving a few amazing scores out of the mix, however. You won't find Max Steiner's “The Informer,” Francis Lai's “Love Story,” James Horner's “Titantic,” A.R. Rahman's “Slumdog Millionaire,” John Barry's “Dances with Wolves,” Hans Zimmer's “The Lion King” or Marvin Hamlisch's “The Way We Were” on this list, but know they were close.
Find out what did make the cut below, and feel free to throw out your own lists in the comments.
Three John Williams scores in the top ten (and involved in a 4th, if you include Tiffany, on which I’m pretty sure he played the piano part), plus so many other great scores, both nominated and not. Very few people have left such an impact on Hollywood cinema in the last 40 years. Kind of astounding.
He writes great Anthems. But for movie scores. Max Steiner defined the sound of the thirties, forties, fifties, and well into the sixties.
Seeing The Social Network in-between Star Wars and Lawrence Of Arabia brings to mind the phrase “Shit Sandwich”…
I’m glad you said it. I enjoy what it did for that film, and appreciate something “different”, but different does not directly equate to “great”. The fact that there were multiple terrific entries that year (and over the past decade we have many years without a single great one) only makes seeing The Social Network as a “best score” winner even more painful.
You have got to be kidding. Any. I say any list without The Third Man or zero Bernard Herman is irrelevant. Pick Vertigo or my favorite, North by Northwest. How about On the Waterfront. John Williams can’t touch Bernard Herman.
Oscar-WINNING scores. Key word: winning. And Herrmann is on there for “The Devil and Daniel Webster,” actually.
Indeed, Herrmann is represented by the only film he could possibly be listed for, since he won only one Oscar. Blame the Academy, not the list!
So pleased to see Howard Shore’s Lord of The Rings on the list, on a well deserved #2 spot no less! (And who can argue with Laurence of Arabia at #1?!)
Shortly after the LOTR films came out someone published a 25 best scores list as chosen by noted movie soundtrack composers, and the LOTR score(s) were not included, which seemed like a deliberate kind of snub at the time. It made me wonder how Shore was/is viewed by his peers.
Nice to see the brilliance, intricacy, and colossal achievement of his work on LOTR getting its rightful due here.
Agreed….but I’d put Star Wars and LOTR FAR above Lawrence.
I love The Right Stuff. But… Bill Conti’s perhaps most famous track, the triumphant march that plays when the astronauts are walking down the hallway, is practically note for note copied from Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, orchestration and all. Makes William’s borrowings from Stravinky and Holst for Star Wars seem subtle and well hidden by comparison.
True, but there’s a mingling of material in the Right Stuff score in general that is pretty fantastic.
And of course, there’s the use of Holst in the John Glenn launch sequence.
Makes me wonder whether Philip Kaufman used those pieces in his temp track and then directed Conti to compose something as close to the originals as possible.
Jaws outside the top ten? Outrageous. It should be higher just for being the only quotable score. Or does nobody else say “Da DUN da DUN dun dun dun dun…” in tense situations?
Blame Patches!
The music supporting the barn-building scene in “Witness” should have gotten Maurice Jarre another nod here.
I would have put The Artist on the list. A score showcasing a range of feelings including joy, love, sadness, excitement, and even fear. A masterful piece of work.
too lazy to search….but I am pretty sure that The Artist’s score was NOT Oscar Winning. So it wouldn’t be eligible for this list.
It won.
Actually The Artist did win for score.
Oops, beat me to it, Kris ;-)
Oh wow. Goes to show how much that score stuck with me. Looking at the nominees, I prefer Warhorse. Nice throwback with that one. Though I understand if people found it too sentimental
And the 2 best scores to NOT win?
Gladiator and The Fountain.
‘The Fountain’ is Clint Mansell’s masterpiece. It should’ve won that year, hands down. That film in general got a lot of shit that I didn’t feel was completely deserved.
Both good scores, although Gladiator is overdone. And both are a bit derivative. Gladiator was in the same year as Chocolat, too, another possible winner.
In hindsight, The Pink Panther deserves to have been given an Oscar – it’s not just a film but an entire series of films plus cartoons plus probably a hundred other merchandising tie-ins, all on the basis of that score. On the other hand, it lost to Mary Poppins, which was a a pretty significant score in its own right.
Three scores that weren’t even nominated:
– The Conversation (beautiful, haunting, mostly piano and sax, combining classicism, jazz, musique concrete and expressive underscoring – appealing, memorable, attractive yet deep. People clearly knew about the film (Palme d’Or, three Oscar nominations), it’s a terrible omission not to have nominated the score. Though it was a tough year, and I guess politically it might have been tough, since the Oscar went to another film by the same director. I guess two score nominations for Coppola’s family on Coppola’s films might have been more than the Coppola name could push for?
– The Taking of Pelham 123. Same composer again (David Shire), but the opposite music – the Conversation is controlled, but Pelham is wild, one of the most incredibly energetic scores ever. And it makes the film. It’s never just noise, but it’s also never quite graspable – he uses atonal 12-tone rows (an avant garde technique normally associated with very ‘difficult’ art music of the early 20th century) and makes them sound like jazz.
Shire was never nominated for Score, although he did win for song. Aside from these two films, he also did All the President’s Men, Farewell My Lovely, Short Circuit, Return to Oz, Zodiac, and Saturday Night Fever.
– Jurassic Park. Seriously, they never nominated Jurassic Park? OK, so the reason is obvious – because he was busy winning the thing for Schindler’s List the same year. But it really deserved at least a nomination, and I’m sure it would have gotten one a year earlier or a year later (though maybe not the win – vs Aladdin and The Lion King!). It’s a stunning score that shows off a lot of Williams’ range, from the lush awe-inducing romanticism through to Jaws-esque suspense. And again: it’s a high-pressure score, because if you stick the wrong score onto Jurassic Park it would be in danger of making the film look laughable. Williams is if anything under-rated, because Spielberg set him a lot of problems: Spielberg’s great films so often played right on the edge of mawkish or saccherine, the sentimentality SO intense that it’s only because it was backed up by fantastic scoring that he was able to pull it off. In Jurassic Park, you take that sentimentality, and then add in some cute children, some dodgy science, and then have people chased by rubber dinosaurs – the score needs to work really hard to make sure people take it seriously! (but not SO seriously that they don’t have fun…)
But honestly, the best film scores never to win the oscar will probably be things you’ve never heard of.
In particular, I suspect some of the top candidates will be Soviet films, either never released in the west or only released with minimal fanfare. A lot of top Soviet composers, heirs both to the russian romantic tradition and to the russian avant garde, composed film music, as it was considered less political (and hence less likely to result in execution) than concert music. Tiomkin came west in ’24, and won 22 oscar nominations, but would generally be considered a lesser composer to many who stayed behind.
Examples include Shostakovich’s “The Gadfly”, “The Fall of Berlin”, and “Five Days Five Nights”, and Prokofiev’s Eisentein collaborations, “Ivan the Terrible” and “Alexander Nevsky”. I know some people have called Nevsky the greatest film score ever (as well as one of the greatest films ever).
‘The Gadfly’, to take the example I know best, has material that varies from this:
[www.youtube.com]
through to this:
[www.youtube.com]
Didn’t win an Oscar!
But yeah, maybe it should be Alexander Nevsky, for its influence as much as anything else. Take, for instance, the Battle on the Ice:
[www.youtube.com]
… no Lord of the Rings or Gladiator or the like without that… and to be honest I’m not sure that battle music has ever been surpassed. It’s certainly got to be up there on anybody’s list. If you don’t feel electricity in your spine at least at some point between 3:30 and 5:30, there’s something wrong with your nervous system!
Doctor Zhivago? I like most of the entries on your list but Zhivago would also be in my top 10.
“It wasn’t until the 1980s that … the Academy deeming scores adapting existing material ineligible.”
NOT true: “Best Adapted Score” is still active but since 1984 there hadn’t been the required number of submissions for handing out awards in that categoy.
Oh?
This does not appear to be the case. There is an “original musical” category, however. Per the official Academy rules ([www.oscars.org]):
“An original musical consists of not fewer than five original songs…by the same writer or team of writers either used as voiceovers or visually performed. Each of these songs must be substantively rendered, clearly audible, and intelligible, and must further the storyline of the motion picture. An arbitrary group of songs unessential to the storyline will not be considered eligible.”
Aaargh, my fail… In my mind it was always “Adapted Score” when it had actually been labelled “Original Song Score” or “Adaptation Score” blabla.
Well, the times of film scores adapting their own original songs are certainly over.
Don’t want to single out anything on the list that shouldn’t be there (though I think there are a couple) or that should be moved down a long way (except to say that the LOTR music is SO cliché, SO overblown, and it gets in the way of the film a lot of the time – it’s the musical equivalent of making all happy scenes bright and red-tinted and all sad scene dark and blue-tinted and not admitting the possibility of anything in-betreen… Not to mention that it’s basically a bad Vaughan Williams impersonation. I’ll go with it having a memorable tune, and being in a famous film, so would be fine with it being in the list, but no way should it be #2 – its reputation will decline a lot over the years I think. Much more an audience score than a composer’s score). But anyway, it’s hard (and unpopular) to say that a score ISN’T great…
BUT: a few omissions! Dr Zhivago is an incredible one to miss out, I think. Chariots of Fire! Imagine watching Chariots of Fire without the Chariots of Fire music… the music MAKES the film, completely. I think that’s how to tell a really good score – it isn’t just in an objectively great film, it’s a score that actually makes the film greater by being there. That’s why I think Star Wars, Schindler’s List and Jaws are probably the three best scores on the list – because all three are great films, but if you had them scored by a different composer they could easily have been utter rubbish. [Well, Star Wars is probably rubbish>good thanks to the score, and Schindler’s List is probably OK>great thanks to the score]. Even Lucas once said that the score is ‘50%’ of the first film.
Anyway, I think the list also needs Exodus. Say what you like about the rest of the film, but that’s a stunning score. Only instrumental music ever to win the Grammy for ‘Best Song’. And has been covered or sampled by the Eagles, Edith Piaf, and Ice-T, just to point out its broad and lingering appeal.
The Wizard of Oz, or did I miss that one? Kind of memorable. I’d also suggest ‘Bridge on the River Kwai’, although to be honest I don’t remember much outside the famous bits.
And I think it’s a shame there’s no Tiomkin (22 nominations, 4 wins) on the list. High Noon? His most famous Oscar winner, plus he won both Score and Song for it.
No atonement??? :(
Part of the reason film scores and their composers weren’t honored for several years, I suspect, was because many film scores at the beginning of the sound era were collections of pre-existing music arranged for the film, sometimes by a group of composers (who would probably be uncredited) from the studio’s music department. Max Steiner’s score for King Kong, from 1933, is often cited as the first completely original feature film score. It seems that it took a while before there were enough original film scores, and then enough composers who weren’t working anonymously, so that they could be recognized.
Every time Trent Reznor looks at his Oscar, he thinks “Damn, I’m so glad that the Academy ignored Daft Punk that year!”
Trent Reznor has the same amount of Oscars as Bernard Herrmann and Jerry Goldsmith.
That’s just fucked up.
It’s like that one time when Phil Collins won an Oscar by singing some generic Disney crap over the daring genius of Matt & Trey.
For me Brian Easdale’s score for The Red Shoes outshines everything on this list, great as some of them are. And yes, it is Oscar-winning!
So wrong. Social Network….you kidding me? Should be Alan Menken’s Pocahontas score, James Horners Titanic score, Hans Zimmers Lion King score…
And Beauty And The Beast should be a lot higher up the list.
No Pee Wee?
Outrageous…
I love that LOTR is on this list, but I think y’all picked the wrong score.
FOTR sets the tone for the series, but all of the best notes are in ROTK.
Nothing in Fellowship, not even Gandalf’s stunning reveal of the grandeur of Moria, rivals the lighting of the signal fires ending with a triumphant flourish of the Minas Tirith theme, or the horns of the Rohirrim theme playing as Theoden charges the field of battle on the Pelanor, for the last time.
And who could forget the creepiness of Shelob’s music, or even better, Sam picking Frodo up and carrying him up the side of Mount Doom?
The denoument(s), ending with the culmination of the Fellowship theme through to the Grey Havens and then Annie Lennox beautifully singing over the Howe pencil-drawn sketches of each character… there is undeniable greatness in the FOTR score. The moment where Frodo stands by the waterside, making the choice to go it alone, comes to mind. But ROTK is the better score, in my opinion.
Much like Empire is the richer, more complex score when compared to Star Wars, giving us the three stand-out themes of The Imperial March, Yoda’s Theme, and Han and Leia. And don’t yell at me, I know it can’t be on the list because it didn’t win the Oscar.
But ROTK did win, and could be on here if you had to choose just one of the LOTR films. :-)
It’s there in spirit.
Fair enough.
I love lists like this. In my opinion, film scores too often get the short shrift when it comes to what makes film great.
It’s why, outside of a few moments Zimmer has given us, we seem to be living in an age of wonderful superhero films, but incredibly generic and forgettable superhero scores that are sorely lagging behind Williams’ and Elfman’s best work (Superman and Batman).
Though, to be fair, I did like both Thor scores, and they do get regular play when I’m walking to work. So yay, Patrick Doyle and Brian Tyler!
That could be a list!
Rank the Marvel film scores from most generic and forgettable all the way to passably hummable.
:-)
Considering that LOTR is, in truth, a single film broken into three parts (just as the books were actually a single book broken into six parts and published in three pieces), you can regard the LOTR score as a single item too, in which case there is no offense to be had.
However, FOTR is indeed in my opinion the triumphant work, if you do separate them. It is a hyper-dense score in the mold of Star Wars, which is to say you could have made 2 or 3 award winning film scores out of parts of that one. And if you’re looking for the truly triumphant highlight, nothing beats the juxtaposition of Khazad-dum, with the building tension of the grunting, culminating with the work’s main theme, moving to the drama of the Balrog, and then utterly collapsing with the lament for Gandalf. I had the privilege of experience the FOTR’s full score in person, and let me tell you, when the soloist rose up at that point, about 1/3 of the audience was in audible tears. Trust me, it wasn’t the on-screen experience that created those emotions.
Any list, Oscar winning or not, that does not include “Last of the Mohicans”, “Scent of a Woman”, “Good Will Hunting” or ” Requiem for a Dream” is just bogus!
This list serves as a reminder of how much of a shame it is that The Empire Strikes Back was not an Academy Award winner. I’m sure the voters back then assumed that is largely a repeat of the first film’s score, but outside the opening credits and the “force theme”, it not only is incredibly original and different, but is the best collection of both forefront themes and more subtle background music you’ll ever find.