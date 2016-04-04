What the new Star Wars: Episode 8 image tells us about Maz Kanata and her role in the film

Star Wars, give us that Star Wars, nothing but Star Wars…

Is it December 2017 yet?

Nope, it's not. Star Wars: Episode VIII director Rian Johnson continues to feed our beasts (keep the momentum going) with new image releases and teases via his social media, though.

Take a look at the latest juicy tease, an image of Maz Kanata herself above via Johnson's tumbler.

In the video above and below Roth Cornet and Donna Dickens talk about the Maz image and what it may mean for Star Wars: Episode VIII.

