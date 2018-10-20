YouTube

The Motion Picture Association of America has rules, and these rules must be followed. But much like the speed limit on roadways, those rules should not be mere regulations, but rather rules that should be adhered to as strictly as possible.

Movie ratings are often restrictions to get under rather than live up to them. Cut this word or that scene and you might get a PG-13 rating rather than the dreaded R. After all, you need the teens to give you that box office boost, right? That’s especially true of a movie franchise like Star Wars, which has fans of all ages. An R-rated Star Wars movie, while intriguing, seems impossible at this point in the franchise’s arc.

Most Star Wars films, in fact, are rated PG. But a few PG-13 movies often have some darker themes of death and a bit of blood. It’s not nearly the blood and gore (and smells) you’d actually experience if instantly-cauterizing laser swords were real, but it can get dark. And that includes the third (or sixth) film in the Star Wars franchise: Revenge of the Sith. That’s the movie where Anakin officially becomes Darth Vader, kills a bunch of younglings and ultimately causes the death of his illicit wife.

There’s a lot going on in there, obviously, but one thing that’s missing that would have fit under the PG-13 banner? An F-bomb. That got one Twitter user thinking and sparked a fun social media experiment: if you had to drop an F-bomb into the already-existing film, where would you put it?