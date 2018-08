Working for the Internet™, I see lot of video parodies. Some are funny, some are not. But very few of them make me think “What the actual hell am I watching right now?”

This video falls into that elusive third category. Congratulations Teddie Films, you have befuddled and delighted me with your ode to Leia's one-night stand with Chewbacca. I tip my digital hat to you.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

[Via Geeks Are Sexy]