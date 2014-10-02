‘Star Wars: Rebels’ already renewed for second season

The Force will be with you…always. Or at least for two seasons.

In the least surprising news of the day, Disney XD has ordered up a second season of “Star Wars: Rebels.”

The animated series makes its debut on the cable network tomorrow. It takes place between the theatrical Episodes III and IV, and will tie into J.J. Abrams' upcoming Episode VII.

The series will kick off with the special movie “Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion,” on Friday, October 3 at 9:00 p.m., ET/PT on Disney Channel, which will air on the following Monday at 8:00 p.m., ET/PT on Disney XD.

The series proper debuts Monday, October 13 at 9:00 p.m., ET/PT on Disney XD.

“The global expectations for this series could not have been any higher,” said Disney Channels President and COO Gary Marsh in a statement. “And I am proud to say that the team at Lucasfilm has delivered something that has surpassed even that incredibly high bar – artistically and thematically.”

“We all love making 'Rebels,' so we couldn't be happier that it's moving into a second season,” added Lucasfilm VP of Creative Development Kiri Hart. “Our fantastic creative team is dreaming up new stories for the crew of the Ghost that will expand their experience of the galaxy and deepen their heroes' journeys. The fan response to the show has been amazing, humbling and inspiring. We're looking forward to the adventure ahead.”

Executive Producers Simon Kinberg and Dave Filoni, and Co-Executive Producer and Supervising Writer Henry Gilroy will return for season 2.