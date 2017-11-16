‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ TV Spots Grant Permission To Blow Something Up

#Carrie Fisher #Oscar Isaac #Star Wars
11.16.17 4 months ago

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits screens in less than a month (!), which means we have several new TV spots with little bits of previously unseen footage here and there. For example, the first TV spot below shows some of the chemistry between Oscar Isaac and Carrie Fisher with this dialogue:

Poe Dameron: “Permission to jump in an X-Wing and blow something up?”

General Leia Organa: “Permission granted.”

New goal: find a situation where I can ask for permission to jump into a sweetass conveyance and blow something up. Secondary goal: grant someone else permission to do the same, preferably while rocking a fabulous space updo.

