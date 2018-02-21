“I have a bad feeling about this” (or thereabouts).
Lucky number 1138.
“May the Force be with you.”
These are the phrases and easter eggs that have been in every Star Wars movie, catnip for the hardcore fans. That was the case for the infamous Wilhelm scream, too, until the two most recent films. And now it’s been officially retired.
The “Wilhelm scream” sound effect dates back to the otherwise forgotten 1951 film Distant Drums, when a solider is dragged underwater by an alligator in the Everglades. The painful noise he makes was re-used two years later in The Charge at Feather River, which is where the connection to Star Wars begins. While watching the movie, sound designer Ben Burtt took note of the distinctive yell, tracked down the studio reel (which was labeled “man being eaten by alligator”), and added the “Wilhelm scream” (named after a character in Feather River) in the scene from Star Wars where a clumsy stormtrooper gets shot by Luke Skywalker and falls off a Death Star ledge. You know it by sound.
They have started a new tradition of killing off beloved, classic characters.
Or you could just watch the original trilogy for the nth time if you aren’t comfortable with new material.
@torgo is right! It’s your fault they make shitty movies! How dare you try to ask for quality when continuing a franchise you enjoy! You’ll take the crap movies and like it!
Perhaps some accusations of racism could help solve the situation?
If the movies are crap, you clearly aren’t enjoying them, so yeah, @Torgo is right. If you don’t like the new films, you don’t have to watch them just because they say “Star Wars” in the title.
Dean..and you don’t have to like crap just because it has Star Wars in the title
ewaj – You do know that they killed Obi-Wan in the first movie, right? They have been slaying beloved characters since the start of the saga.
Thank god…it hasn’t been a clever in joke in DECADES and movies still use it just because Star Wars always did and they wanted to be like star Wars. Thankfully, MOST movies wised up about 5 years ago and realized that audiences HATED it because it takes them out of the movie to hear it (the same as with ANY unnatural sound added by horrible Foley artists like the ever present metal on metal sound during any scene when a knife or sword is used…even when pulling a sword out of its sheathe! Because yeah..that is how sheathes protect the blades. They are made with rusty metal! It is an insult to the viewer.
Now if every movie today didn’t all sound like Hans Zimmer’s “Dark Knight” score. There’s a movie sound I’m beyond done with, lol.
Thank you for being transparent. And thank you for a different take on toys. I’ll confess, I read the article more because I was interested in your journey. And I saw more toys because of it.
The first are the hardest. Especially if you were close and especially if it was the relationship is complicated. Because it means you can’t change it. I had dreams about my mother for at least a year after her death almost 3 years ago. They are things still remind me of her and I have chosen to embrace them rather than pushing them to the background. I was 19 when Star Wars came out. It’s been a part of my life so I do enjoy reading And debating different things about it. But following my mom’s passing, life is not the same and you come to the realization of different things are more important than others.
Find something different to do. Go volunteer somewhere. I get a chance to volunteer at an airshow that focuses on raising up the next generation of aviators. It’s something outside of myself. Please remember the grief is a process. Each of us do it differently, some faster than others. It’s not something that you get through and there’s some magical end. My grandfather died in 1977 and my father still sometimes thinks, “I need to tell Dad about that.” Be kind and gentle to yourself. Others may not understand. They may at some point or not, but they’re not part of your journey. It’s OK to grieve. To me, it says that you really loved someone if they’re not so easily forgettable.
Again, thank you for a well-written article that added a different dimension to Star Wars and toys.
Literally went into this article just to kill time and ended up deeply engrossed in your story. I know loss like you, however I could never articulate it well enough to feel I verbally expressed my pain to anyone that I felt cared to hear it. After reading this I personally feel I like I just found what I was looking for: someone who understands my pain.
Well done, sir.