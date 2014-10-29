Starbucks’ First LGBT Commercial Features RuPaul Queens

Starbucks, which can definitely count itself as one of the most gay-friendly corporations, just released its first LGBT-centric commercial. The stars are the two undisputed queens of “RuPaul's Drag Race” season six, winner Bianca Del Rio and runner-up Adore Delano (a.k.a. Danny Noriega, who was also a semifinalist on “American Idol”).

The queens need their caffeine and fight over who deserves their coffee first. It's precious. I only wish the barista would've made them lip-sync for their lives.