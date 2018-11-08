HBO

Sean Bean has died in a lot of movies and television shows. Maybe he hasn’t died the most (that honor belongs to John Hurt), but it’s happened enough times that he’s synonymous with not making it until the end credits. In that respect, it’s impressive Bean, playing strong-hearted Ned Stark, survived until episode nine of HBO’s Game of Thrones. You know what happened next.

Anyway, Bean was recently asked which one of Ned and Catelyn’s kids — Arya, Sansa, Jon (sort of), and Bran — will make it out of Game of Thrones alive. After admitting that he doesn’t watch the show on a week-to-week basis, the Lord of the Rings star answered, “Who’s left? Jon Snow is left, isn’t he? But Arya would have to be it. Yeah, Arya will last — maybe she’ll be on the throne.”

Sorry, Bran! Hopefully you have a more noble death than your brother.

Had a good run #shouldazigzagged — Art Parkinson (@art_parkinson) June 20, 2016

Bean also commented on Ned Stark’s death scene, all those many years ago. “It was a memorable event — a bit of a shock,” he said. “I’m proud of all that, though. It’s great to be part of a phenomena, establish this character, and then he’s there forever.” Ned is dead, but Bean lives on in death compilations.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via Mashable)