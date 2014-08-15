Start planning your vacation: Disney’s D23 Expo 2015 tickets on sale now

(CBR) If it seems far too soon, and far too exhausting, to start planning for Comic-Con International 2015 (it”s just 330 days away) then think about this: Early-bird tickets went on sale Thursday for D23 Expo 2015, scheduled for about a month after the San Diego convention.

Billed as the Ultimate Disney Fan Event, it will be held Aug. 14-16, 2015, at the Anaheim Convention Center, across the street from Disneyland. It brings together elements of Disney, Pixar, ABC, Lucasfilm and Marvel under one (figurative) tent.

The previous D23 Expo, in 2013, included an appearance by Captain America, in the first appearance of a Marvel character at a Disney event, early details of the Big Hero 6 animated film, presentations dedicated to “Thor: The Dark World” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” and, oh, yeah, Tom Hiddleston singing “Bear Necessities.”

It seems likely – heck, guaranteed – that the 2015 installment will feature even more Marvel programming, and a significant “Star Wars” presence.

