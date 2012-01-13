Starz sets ‘Magic City’ premiere for April

01.13.12 7 years ago
Starz has scheduled an April 6 premiere for its latest original drama series, “Magic City.”
The latest in an increasingly long line of ’50s and ’60s period dramas — think “Mad Men,” “The Playboy Club,” “The Hour” and “Pan Am” — “Magic City” will air in the Friday, 10 p.m. hour that has been home to Starz originals like “Spartacus,” “Boss” and “Torchwood.”
Opening on New Year’s Eve 1958 and continuing into 1959, “Magic City” is set in and around the Miramar Playa hotel in Miami and features an ensemble cast led by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Danny Huston, Olga Kurylenko, Steven Strait, Kelly Lynch, Yul Vazquez and more. 
“Magic City” was created by Mitch Glazer (“The Recruit”) 

