Starz sets ‘Outlander’ premiere date, unveils new poster

After going with “Summer 2014” right up to last week, Starz has finally announced an official premiere date for the fantasy tinged historical drama “Outlander.”

The network also released snazzy new key art for “Outlander,” which is being adapted by Ronald D. Moore from the bestselling book series by Diana Gabaldon.

As a reader of only the first book in the series, I attempted to engage in a bit of humor last week when the first trailer was released. It was made somewhat clear by a few readers that I shouldn't have bothered — pretending I knew anything about the books, not the reading part — so let's keep this dry-as-toast!

“Outlander” will premiere on Saturday, August 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Yes, that's Saturday, rather than Starz's more typical Friday night berth. The show's first season of 16 episodes is still shooting on locations in Scotland.

The new key art, featuring the tagline “What if your future was the past?” was also shot in the Scottish highlands and it features Caitriona Balfe's Claire and represents her position torn between Frank (Tobias Menzies, or possibly an arm-double in this poster), her husband in post-WWII 1945, and Jamie (Sam Heughan), the swoon-worthy Scotsman she meets after a mysterious stone circle sends her back to 1743.

The first two “Outlander” episodes were directed by John Dahl. The series also stars Graham McTavish, Gary Lewis, Lotte Verbeek and Duncan Lacroix. [And because I hadn't paid that much attention to casting, I hadn't realized that Tobias Menzies is playing both Frank and Frank's less savory ancestor Jonathan Randall. Interesting.]

The eighth installment in Gabaldon”s series, titled “Written in My Own Heart”s Blood” will be released June 10th, 2014.

Check out the full key art:

Excited?