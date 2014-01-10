Starz unfurls new ‘Da Vinci’s Demons’ and ‘Black Sails’ trailers: Watch

Starz is ready to bring the historical action in 2014.
The network has revealed new trailers for the second season of “Da Vinci”s Demons” and the new drama “Black Sails,” along with a premiere date for the former.
The ten-episode second season of “Da Vinci”s Demons” — in which the famed inventor-artist-genius continues his ongoing battle to discover the truth — kicks off Saturday, March 22 at 9pm ET/PT on Starz.
Meanwhile, Starz has also unleashed a new trailer for the Michael Bay-produced pirate drama “Black Sails,” which takes place before the events of the oft-filmed literary classic “Treasure Island.”
It promises enough bloody swords, sexual intrigue and political maneuvering to put the Lannisters to shame.
It stars Hannah New, Toby Stephens, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Mark Ryan, Hakeem Kae Kazim , Clara Paget, and Zach McGowan.
“Black Sails” will premiere January 25 at 9pm ET/PT on Starz.
