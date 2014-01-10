Starz unfurls new ‘Da Vinci’s Demons’ and ‘Black Sails’ trailers: Watch

Starz is ready to bring the historical action in 2014.

The network has revealed new trailers for the second season of “Da Vinci”s Demons” and the new drama “Black Sails,” along with a premiere date for the former.

The ten-episode second season of “Da Vinci”s Demons” — in which the famed inventor-artist-genius continues his ongoing battle to discover the truth — kicks off Saturday, March 22 at 9pm ET/PT on Starz.

Created by exec producer David S. Goyer (the “Dark Knight” films, “Man of Steel”), “Da Vinci’s Demons” stars Tom Riley, Laura Haddock and Blake Ritson. The trailer finds Leonardo in the New World, where he uncovers treasure, tragedy, adventure and beautiful women.